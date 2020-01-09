Word Puzzle：Clues Across

4.Every one of the things in a group: _______ of them.

6.Was in debt to someone. John _______ his uncle $10,000.

7.The place where one thing stops and another begins.

8.An animal, good friend and helper of humans.

10.To pick from many the ones you want: to _____ them.

Clues Down

1.A small simple room, the home of a monk or nun.

2.A natural trap that catches flying insects.

3.To sign a register showing you have left a place or stopped work. (3,3)

4.To increase a sum by putting another amount to it.

5.To say something confusing as a sort of joke: "to pull someone's _______".

9.Paints that are popular with professional artists.

■by David Foulds