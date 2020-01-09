Word Puzzle：Clues Across

【明報專訊】2.Photographic equipment; you might use one instead of your phone.
4.Every one of the things in a group: _______ of them.
6.Was in debt to someone. John _______ his uncle $10,000.
7.The place where one thing stops and another begins.
8.An animal, good friend and helper of humans.
10.To pick from many the ones you want: to _____ them.
Clues Down
1.A small simple room, the home of a monk or nun.
2.A natural trap that catches flying insects.
3.To sign a register showing you have left a place or stopped work. (3,3)
4.To increase a sum by putting another amount to it.
5.To say something confusing as a sort of joke: "to pull someone's _______".
9.Paints that are popular with professional artists.