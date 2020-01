名人教英文：Bread and butter生計

法哈德:昨晚我去聽令妹的鋼琴音樂會。

Kiko: I was there too. What did you think of it?

紀子:我也在座。你認為她彈得怎樣?

Farhad: I thought it was superb. She's a very expressive player.

法哈德:彈得美妙極了,很能表達情意。

Kiko: Oh I'm glad you liked her playing. The whole family's very proud of her.

紀子:真高興你喜歡她的演奏。我們全家都以她為榮。

Farhad: I'm not surprised. She's been making quite a name for herself. I've seen her playing on TV twice in the last couple of months.

法哈德:這不奇怪。她已開始揚名。最近兩三個月,我已兩次看見她上電視演奏。

Kiko: Yes, her career is beginning to take off.

紀子:對,她事業上開始走紅。

Farhad: That's good news. Is she a full-time concert artist now?

法哈德:那真好。她現在是全職演奏嗎?

Kiko: Oh no, not yet. She teaches for her bread and butter.

紀子:不是,還不是。她現在以教學生為生。

Farhad: Well her students are very lucky to have such a talented player.

法哈德:她的學生真幸運,有這樣才華出衆的鋼琴家為師。

Bread and butter直譯是「麵包與牛油」,二者都是日常所需,引伸其義,就是「主要收入來源」或「生計」,例如: What does he do for his bread and butter?(他做什麽工作為生?) He earns his bread and butter by fishing(他捕魚為生)。英文成語to quarrel with one's bread and butter(與麵包、牛油吵架)就是「自砸飯碗」的意思,例如:While he does not like his boss, he cannot afford to quarrel with his bread and butter(他雖然不喜歡他的上司,但不能自砸飯碗)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。