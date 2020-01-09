名人教英文：Bread and butter生計

法哈德：昨晚我去聽令妹的鋼琴音樂會。

Kiko: I was there too. What did you think of it?

紀子：我也在座。你認為她彈得怎樣？

Farhad: I thought it was superb. She's a very expressive player.

法哈德：彈得美妙極了，很能表達情意。

Kiko: Oh I'm glad you liked her playing. The whole family's very proud of her.

紀子：真高興你喜歡她的演奏。我們全家都以她為榮。

Farhad: I'm not surprised. She's been making quite a name for herself. I've seen her playing on TV twice in the last couple of months.

法哈德：這不奇怪。她已開始揚名。最近兩三個月，我已兩次看見她上電視演奏。

Kiko: Yes, her career is beginning to take off.

紀子：對，她事業上開始走紅。

Farhad: That's good news. Is she a full-time concert artist now?

法哈德：那真好。她現在是全職演奏嗎？

Kiko: Oh no, not yet. She teaches for her bread and butter.

紀子：不是，還不是。她現在以教學生為生。

Farhad: Well her students are very lucky to have such a talented player.

法哈德：她的學生真幸運，有這樣才華出衆的鋼琴家為師。

Bread and butter直譯是「麵包與牛油」，二者都是日常所需，引伸其義，就是「主要收入來源」或「生計」，例如：￼ What does he do for his bread and butter?（他做什麽工作為生？）￼ He earns his bread and butter by fishing（他捕魚為生）。英文成語to quarrel with one's bread and butter（與麵包、牛油吵架）就是「自砸飯碗」的意思，例如：While he does not like his boss, he cannot afford to quarrel with his bread and butter（他雖然不喜歡他的上司，但不能自砸飯碗）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。