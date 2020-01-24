Editorial : Appropriate response to pneumonia cases needed

Over a week has passed since the Wuhan authorities reported cases of a mysterious strain of pneumonia on New Year's Eve. The number of known cases has risen to 59. The Wuhan authorities say that work on identifying the pathogen and tracing the origins of the disease is still ongoing, and they have not found clear evidence of human-to-human transmission. The testing of the pathogen has ruled out the possibility of a flu, avian influenza, SARS or MERS outbreak. The authorities have adopted preventive measures (such as putting patients in quarantine) and conducted medical tracing and inspection on the patients' close contacts.

As of now it is difficult to ascertain the situation of the outbreak in Wuhan. The Wuhan authorities say that the increase in the number of patients is primarily due to the expansion of the retrospective study of pneumonia cases at hand. As the investigation goes even deeper, the number of cases will continue to rise. Professor David Hui, an expert on respiratory medicine at CUHK, agrees that as the mainland authorities are tracing old cases, the rise in the number of new cases announced is not unusual, and it does not mean that the disease is spreading. Judging from the fact that the proportion of severe cases stays at 25% and that no one has died from the disease, the spread of pneumonia in Wuhan is not particularly grave on initial inspection in comparison with the SARS epidemic in 2003, as over one hundred people were infected within two weeks at Prince of Wales Hospital after one patient was admitted.

Wuhan is a new tier-one city on the mainland. Guan Yi, an expert in the HKU Department of Microbiology, describes the city's healthcare technology as quite sophisticated. In 2013, the mainland authorities spent two to three weeks on identifying the new H7N9 avian influenza virus. Over a week has passed since the mysterious pneumonia was confirmed, and it is understandable that more time is needed for analysis. But it is undeniable that given what happened during the SARS epidemic, many Hong Kong people still lack confidence in the mainland authorities' work on disease prevention, and are doubtful about whether they have whitewashed or even concealed the real situation of the outbreak.

When it comes to disease prevention, the key is a well-balanced response. While the authorities must not be slow to realise what is going on and respond to it, overreaction should also be prevented. In 2003 the mishandling of the SARS epidemic caused the disease to spread in the community. The radical measures taken in response to swine flu cases in 2009 and the overly stringent quarantine arrangements are also a lesson that must be learned.

As Hong Kong is gripped by the anti-amendment storm, the tendency to politicise every matter is serious. Everything that has to do with mainland China can particularly easily be interwoven with all kinds of prejudice and political manoeuvre. However, disease prevention work must be based on science and rationality — it must not be influenced by politics. As Hong Kong people are worried about the outbreak, the government can, apart from stepping up monitoring and testing measures at the airport and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and taking people's temperatures, consider whether to require people arriving from Wuhan in Hong Kong to fill out a health declaration form depending on the situation. However, as the World Health Organisation has said that currently it is not necessary to impose travel or trade restrictions in response to pneumonia cases in Wuhan, we do not see why the government has to take such drastic action and impede interactions between people in the two places. Recently there have been a lot of rumours circulating on the internet saying that an outbreak of the disease has happened in Hong Kong in an attempt to stir up fear. The government has a responsibility to refute the rumours and citizens should stay vigilant about them.

明報社評2020.01.08：強制隔離堵塞漏洞 合理合度應對肺炎

武漢出現不明肺炎，政府今天刊憲，將「嚴重新型傳染性病原體呼吸系統病」納入法定須呈報傳染病。

武漢除夕通報不明肺炎，迄今一周有多，已知病例升至59宗。武漢當局表示，病原鑑定和病因溯源工作仍在進行，尚未發現明確人傳人證據，病原檢測已排除是流感、禽流感、SARS和中東呼吸綜合症（MERS）的可能，當局已採取隔離治療等防疫措施，並對密切接觸者實施醫學追蹤觀察。

究竟武漢疫情如何，目前仍難斷言。武漢當局表示，擴大對現有肺炎病例的回顧檢視，是患者數量增加的主因，隨着相關調查愈益深入，病例數量還會有所增加。中大呼吸系統學專家許樹昌亦同意，內地正追蹤調查舊病例，公布新個案不足為奇，不代表疫情擴散，觀乎嚴重個案比例仍維持在四分之一，未有人死亡，若與2003年SARS時威院接收一名病人後，兩周內醫院有逾百人感染的情况比較，初步觀察武漢肺炎傳播不算特別厲害。

武漢是內地新一線城市，港大微生物學系專家管軼形容，當地醫療科技相當發達。2013年，內地當局用了兩至三周找到新的禽流感H7N9病毒，武漢不明肺炎確認至今一周多，需要更多時間分析，也是可以理解，然而無可否認，由於當年SARS經驗，不少港人至今仍對內地防疫工作缺乏信心，懷疑有否淡化甚至隱瞞疫情。

防疫工作必須求取平衡，不能後知後覺歎慢板，也要避免過度反應，2003年SARS疫潮處理失當，導致疫症社區擴散，以及2009年豬流感防疫措施過猛，隔離安排過度嚴苛，都是必須汲取的教訓。

反修例風暴之下的香港，泛政治化情况嚴重，事情一旦涉及內地，尤其容易攙雜各式定見乃至政治操作，然而防疫工作必須以科學理性為本，不應受政治影響。港人憂慮出現疫情，當局除了在機場和高鐵西九站加強監測和測量體溫，亦可視乎情况，考慮是否要求從武漢抵港人士簽署健康申報表，然而既然世衛表示目前毋須因應武漢肺炎，實施任何旅行或貿易限制，看不到當局有必要下此重手，妨礙兩地人員往來。近日網上有很多謠言，揚言香港已爆疫情，企圖煽動民情，製造恐慌，當局有責任積極闢謠，市民亦應多加警惕。

■Glossary

retrospective : related to or thinking about the past

stringent : very strict

vigilant : very careful to notice any signs of danger or trouble