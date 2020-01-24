Music to Your Ears：Look at the English Oasis!

Brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are well known for their sibling feud, but over the course of seven studio albums that all went #1 in the UK, it's hard to deny their influence on an entire generation of youth, both in Britain and here in Hong Kong. This song shows Oasis's love of the Beatles from the ''Imagine'' influenced piano intro, to the John Lennon tribute ''start a revolution from my bed'' and ''the brains I had went to my head'' lyric.

At last year's Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase, ''Don't Look Back in Anger'' was performed by ''Quad Series'' from Hong Kong Tang King Po College. I spoke to lead guitarist Cheung Hin Ming, aka Mark (M), about the song.

Q: Why do you like this song?

M: This song holds a special place in my heart due to its deep underlying meaning despite seeming like just another love song. It's about trying not to have any regrets, which everybody knows is nearly impossible when you're striving to live life to the fullest. The conflicts that plague our minds, that opportunity you missed, that one thing you did yesterday, all add to a sense of regret that drowns out everything else in our minds.

What I learnt from this song is that we should not hold on to the past but rather live in the present. It sounds easy, but in practice and in this society, living in the present suddenly seems challenging. You will once again regret not living in the present when you realise it is already too late to do so.

Q: What have you learnt from being in a band?

M: I learnt to compromise with my bandmates to produce performances that we were all proud of and passionate about. And by performing songs in English, I learnt to appreciate the English language and the intricacies of grammar in a whole new way, through listening, memorising and performing. ◆

Undeniably, music is one great way to engage with English and go on to develop a true love of learning. Now, if we could just find out who Sally is!

■'Don't Look Back in Anger'

Slip inside the eye of your mind Don't you know you might find a better place to play?

You said that you'd never been But all the things that you've seen

Slowly fade away

So I start a revolution from my bed

'Cause you said the brains I had went to my head

Step outside, summertime's in bloom

Stand up beside the fireplace

Take that look from off your face

You ain't ever gonna burn my heart out

And so, Sally can wait

She knows it's too late as we're walking on by

Her soul slides away

But don't look back in anger, I heard you say

Take me to the place where you go

Where nobody knows if it's night or day

Please don't put your life in the hands

Of a rock 'n' roll band

Who'll throw it all away

■Glossary

feud不和

drown out蓋過

appreciate欣賞

intricacies複雜的細節

◆By Michael Agopsowicz

Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

