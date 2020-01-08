Editorial：New director of Liaison Office

The central government's decision to appoint Luo as director of the Liaison Office has drawn quite a lot of comparisons with Xu Jiatun's appointment as director of the Hong Kong branch of the Xinhua News Agency many years ago. This highlights the extraordinary significance of this personnel change. No doubt there are a lot of differences between Hong Kong in the early 1980s and Hong Kong in the 2020s in terms of the internal and external situations, making it impossible to make direct comparisons in every matter. But it is undeniable that the careers of Luo and Xu as well as their tasks in Hong Kong do bear some similarities. Xu possessed experience in governing a major province; so does Luo. They were both ordered to be in Hong Kong to handle a new order facing the city.

The change of personnel in the Liaison Office — the substitution of a technocrat with a veteran politician — shows that the central government deems it necessary to employ new thinking and view the situation in Hong Kong from a new perspective. It remains to be seen what concrete changes that will bring about, and it is not a good idea to overinterpret the short speech given by Luo yesterday. Luo, for example, did not mention ''curb violence and stop the disorder''. It would be wishful thinking to suggest that the central government's judgement on the Hong Kong situation has undergone a significant change. Likewise, the fact that Luo did not mention the Hong Kong independence ideology does not mean that the central government will make any concessions in this regard. Given the intense relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China, it was reasonable for Luo, who had just taken up the post, to show his moderate, friendly side and prevent striking a tough gesture when he spoke his first words to Hong Kong.

Over the past half a year or so, the internal and external situations of Hong Kong have undergone structural changes. The anti-amendment storm has not only deeply divided society but also dealt an unprecedented blow to the relationship between Hong Kong and the central government. As an important connector between the central government and Hong Kong, the Liaison Office can help relieve the tension if it carries out positive functions. The situation in Hong Kong is complicated. Without political adroitness, the director would be no different from an armchair politician. Mainland officials long stationed in Hong Kong do not necessarily know how to handle changes in Hong Kong's situation. Leading the Liaison Office as an ''outsider'', Luo enjoys the biggest advantage of not being hamstrung by established practice or office politics. Nor will he be influenced by political forces from all sides in Hong Kong or vested interests. At the same time, an accurate grasp of sentiments in Hong Kong is very important to the rebuilding of the bond between the central government and Hong Kong.

The immense differences between Hong Kong's situation and that of China means that what works on the mainland does not necessarily work in Hong Kong. With Hong Kong in such a great divide, perceptions towards mainland China are becoming increasingly polarised. To ensure that ''One country, two systems'' will be on a sustainable path, it is necessary to have an accurate grasp of the situation in Hong Kong, sort out the conflicts between China and Hong Kong effectively and try to unite the majority of Hong Kong people. This is the urgent task at hand to both Luo and the central government. The Liaison Office should spend more time interacting with people from different social strata and listen to different kinds of views. It should try to rebuild the bridge of trust between the central government and Hong Kong society. It must be open to all views rather than listening only to vested interests or a specific political camp.

明報社評 2020.01.07：修補中港政治紐帶 盡力團結多數港人

中聯辦主任駱惠寧上任首天，談及近半年來香港局勢，期盼香港重回正軌。

中央派駱惠寧出任中聯辦主任，不少人將這一決定，與當年許家屯來港出任新華社香港分社社長相提並論，突顯了這次人事調動的意義非比尋常。1980年代初的香港，跟2020年代的香港，內外環境當然有很多差別，未必事事可以直接比較，然而無可否認的是，駱惠寧和許家屯的仕途背景及來港任務，確有共同之處。駱惠寧和許家屯皆有管理地方大省的政治經驗，兩人奉命來港，都是為了處理香港面臨的新格局。

這次中聯辦換人，捨棄技術官僚、重用政治老將，反映中央認為有必要以新思維新視角審視香港情，至於具體帶來什麼變化，還須拭目以待，不宜過度解讀昨天駱惠寧的簡短講話。舉例說，駱惠寧未有提及「止暴制亂」，若因此認為中央對香港局勢研判出現重大變化，未免一廂情願，正如駱惠寧沒有談及港獨，可不代表中央在這一關鍵問題上會作絲毫退讓。當下香港與內地關係緊張，駱惠寧新官上任，展示溫和親民一面，避免一開腔即擺出強硬姿態，也屬情理之中。

過去半年，香港內部和外部形勢，均出現結構性的變化。反修例風暴不僅令社會嚴重撕裂，同時也對香港與中央關係帶來前所未有衝擊，中聯辦作為中央與香港之間的重要紐帶，若能發揮積極作用，有助緩和緊張關係。香港形勢複雜，沒有政治手腕，不過是紙上談兵。內地官員長駐香港，不代表懂得處理香港變局。駱惠寧以「局外人」姿態領導中聯辦，最大好處是不受傳統成規和人事關係束縛，亦不會受本港各方政治勢力及利益集團影響；與此同時，準確掌握港情，對於重建中央與香港的紐帶，亦相當重要。

港情與國情差異巨大，內地行得通的一套，在香港未必奏效。當前香港社會撕裂，看待內地的態度愈益走向兩極，若要確保一國兩制行穩致遠，必須準確掌握港情、有效梳理中港矛盾、盡力團結多數港人。這對駱惠寧和中央來說，都是眼前要務。未來中聯辦應多去接觸不同社會階層市民，多聽不同類型意見，設法重建中央與香港社會之間的信任橋樑，避免偏聽利益集團又或某家某派之言。

◆Glossary

order：the way that a society, the world, etc. is arranged, with its system of rules and customs

veteran：a person who has a lot of experience in a particular area or activity

adroitness：the quality of being skilful and clever, especially in dealing with people