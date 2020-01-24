Australian in HK：Traffic lights vandalised — wheelchair man dies

I suspect very few protesters know about this tragedy, since the social and main media they follow exclusively gave little if any coverage to the incident.

How can anyone justify the vandalisation of traffic lights? Vandalism is not the way to protest. Vandalism just loses the support of the community.

PROTEST IS A RIGHT. BUT VANDALISM IS A WRONG.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

