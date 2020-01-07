Editorial：Extraordinary appointment

Seven persons headed the LOCPG or the Hong Kong branch of the New China News Agency (NCNA) after talks on Hong Kong's future had started. Six of them have one thing in common: that they were familiar with Hong Kong affairs. Zhou Nan and Jiang Enzhu both began their careers in the foreign-affairs setups. Zhou went through the talks on Hong Kong's reversion to China's sovereignty and Macao's. Gao Siren served as an ''intern'' deputy director for three years before becoming director, and Peng Qinghua, six years. Right upon graduation from college, Zhang Xiaoming joined the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. He dealt with Hong Kong matters directly. Wang Zhimin worked for the LOCPG in three different periods. During the first two, which added up to 15 years, he worked as a junior and was subsequently elevated to deputy director.

It is of course very much to an LOCPG director's advantage to have directly dealt with Hong Kong affairs or know Hong Kong well. Knowing Hong Kong is not the same as understanding Hong Kong. Nor is it the same as being able to take a leading role in Hong Kong's change. Although Jiang Enzhu had had experience in handling Hong Kong matters, he said humbly when he came into office that Hong Kong was a deep book.

When the Sino-British talks on Hong Kong's future were about to begin, the central authorities appointed Xu Jiatun, who had no experience at all in dealing with Hong Kong affairs, as Director of the Hong Kong branch of the NCNA. His task was to deal with the new situation that was about to arise in Hong Kong. Now Hong Kong is faced with new changes in the overall situation, and the central authorities have again sent to the city one who has no Hong Kong-related work experience at all. The two have one characteristic in common. Each of them was a ranking official governing a major province.

When he headed the Shanxi government, Luo Huining succeeded in combating systemic corruption. He not only took action to curb corruption but also tried to stop corruption from spreading by putting in place institutional setups. The corruption issue in Shanxi had its source in its excessive reliance on coal mining. Officials approved and monitored mining projects quite arbitrarily. That led to clusters of corruption problems. Luo promoted economic restructuring and had mines closed. At the same time he oversaw the development of the high-tech and service sectors. As a result, economic growth was fostered and corruption rooted out. Such experience may prove enlightening in respect of bringing Hong Kong out of difficulty.

The international and national growth patterns have now significantly changed. Hong Kong's way out is to integrate itself into the nation's overall development. Its best way to achieve that is to build up the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Hong Kong has taken extremely minimal steps over the past two years or so. It must have creative new thinking before it can make any breakthrough. Although economic growth is no panacea for Hong Kong's problems, it will certainly let society, especially young people, see the dawn and find a way out. Director Luo Huining will conceivably take this seriously.

明報社評 2020.01.06：駱惠寧破格授命 香港臨格局變革

國務院「突然」宣布，免去62歲、上任僅兩年零三個月的王志民中聯辦主任的職務；任命65歲、毫無處理港澳工作經驗的駱惠寧為新任主任。這傳遞兩個十分清晰的信號，中聯辦主任要為香港持續近7個月的騷亂問責，同時，中聯辦主任必須具備應對香港大格局變革的能力與識見，駱惠寧主任就香港落實「一國兩制」和盡快融入國家發展大局將有什麼作為，備受關注。

自從香港前途問題談判以來的7任中聯辦主任（包括前身新華社香港分社社長），其中6位有一個共通之處，就是熟悉香港事務。周南與姜恩柱都是外交系統出身，周南經歷香港和澳門的回歸談判；高祀仁和彭清華就任主任前，則分別有3年和6年中聯辦副主任的「實習期」；張曉明從大學畢業之後加入國務院港澳辦直接處理香港問題，王志民則三進中聯辦，之前兩次從基層晉升到副主任凡15年之久。

曾經直接處理香港事務或者熟悉香港，對於出任中聯辦主任，當然是十分有利的條件，但熟悉香港，未必等同於懂得香港，也未必一定懂得帶領香港變革。姜恩柱雖然也有處理香港事務的經驗，但他上任時謙虛地表示，香港是一本深奧的書。

在中英兩國就香港前途問題開展談判之際，中央派來一個毫無香港事務經驗的許家屯來任新華社香港分社社長，他的任務是處理香港即將來臨的新格局。而今香港再次面臨一個新格局的變化，中央同樣派遣一個毫無香港事務經驗的駱惠寧來香港，他們兩人的共同特點是封疆大吏，都有管理大省份的經歷。

駱惠寧在山西主政期間，有打擊塌方式腐敗的政績，而且不是單單依靠遏止，還有從制度設置上防止貪污蔓延的方法。山西的腐敗問題，根源在於過度依賴挖煤挖礦，官員在審批和監督這些礦山問題上隨意性很大，導致貪污叢生，而駱惠寧推行經濟轉型，關閉礦山同時發展高科技和服務業，既發展了經濟也杜絕了貪污，這些經驗對於帶領香港走出困境，可能有啟示的作用。

在國際與國家發展格局出現重大變化的情况下，香港的出路是融入國家發展大局，最好的抓手是建設粵港澳大灣區，香港在過去兩年多以來，龜步寸進，需要有創見的新思維才能有所突破。雖然發展經濟並非解決香港問題的萬靈丹，但經濟發展確實可以給予整個社會、特別是年輕人一個曙光和出路。相信駱惠寧主任對此也會加以重視。

