Mona's Musings : Peacemaking with oneself

Dawn came without much notice. Insomnia had made it impossible for me to peel myself off my bed. At every "snooze" of my alarm, I thought of cancelling class once and for all, but couldn't bring myself to admit failure on the first day of the year. Finally, at the very last moment when being on time was out of the question, I dashed down the street.

Gosh I was late. Would showing up make a difference?

10 minutes past the designated time, I hit the yoga studio, panting like a dog. The studio was pitch-dark and empty. The door was locked. My phone buzzed. Along with it came a notification from the app I used for class booking.

"Dear customer, we are sorry that the class is cancelled. Your credits are refunded."

Perhaps life is like this yoga class. We can spend the rest of our lives banging our heads against the wall for missed opportunities, unaware that the opportunity wasn't there in the first place. We could have done better, but uncertainties were out of our control. What didn't happen did not happen, and would not necessarily have happened even given another push.

Rather than painting a rosy picture of what you have missed and replaying it in your head like midnight soap operas on TV, turn the screen off. Make peace with yourself and move on.

And most importantly, be present and on time in the future.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards