名人教英文：「過晒火位」

．You are out of line. 你過分了。

．You are way out of line. 你太過分了。

另有over the top，變成網上潮語會常常給縮寫為OTT，解作 excessive 過分 or exaggerated或誇張，亦即香港人日常掛在嘴邊的一句批評：「over咗」。

．I feel sorry for his failed, over-the-top attempts at humour. 我為他過火的強作幽默感到難過。

Out of line與over the top基本上都是負面的話，但如果要形容一個人的一些特質明顯過分了，於是想批評一下但又不想苛責，可以講：He is xx to a fault.

不要以為見到 fault 錯誤，就認定是指出對方不當之處，to a fault既可以純粹解作extremely 非常地，亦會用來描述一個人的一些正面特質過了頭，used to modify an adjective which describes some desirable or otherwise positive characteristic of a person.

也即是說，形容一個人xx to a fault，到底是褒是貶，還須視乎上文下理。

．She is charitable to a fault.

她非常慷慨。

她慷慨得有點過了頭。

．You are ambitious to a fault.

你太有野心。

你過分野心勃勃了。

．I met all of my neighbours. They are sociable, with some egregious to a fault. 我見了所有鄰居，他們都很易相處，有些非常熱情健談（得有點過分）。

話說「過火」，也就是說用火的時間太長或太猛，把東西燒焦了。英文有另一套講法：off the chart/charts，單數或眾數都可以。

A chart 指一張數據表，off the chart 跌出了這張表，就是說事態非比尋常。

．His blood pressure was off the charts.

這句話，直譯是「他的血壓度數已經量度不了」，真正的意思是說當事人血壓奇高。但根據字面意思，要來形容有關的血壓度數奇低，一樣可以。

也即是說，既然描述高低皆可，亦即可一樣用諸極好或極壞的情况：when something is so good, or bad that it exceeds previous measurements。例：

．Demand for the new phone is off the chart. 新款電話的風靡程度前所未見。

．The market response has been off the charts. 市場反應前所未有的熱烈。

．Oil prices are off the charts, making this an expensive winter for home heating. 燃油價格創歷史新高，這是家居暖氣費至為昂貴的一個冬天。

但是問題來了，這off the charts一時說最好的情况，一時講的是最壞的打算，那麼以下這一句，孰好孰壞呢？

．The new restaurant is totally off the charts.

答案是：好。是說這家新餐廳受歡迎得不得了。

簡而言之，off the charts是指「非一般地高或好」，far higher, better than normal。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com