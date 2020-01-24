Editorial : Pneumonia cases in Wuhan — more transparency needed

The 2003 SARS epidemic dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and caused 299 deaths. It has left a lasting imprint on society. As of now, there is no evidence that the cases of pneumonia that have emerged in Wuhan were caused by SARS-like coronaviruses. Still, it remains to be established the specific pathogen of the disease, its ways of transmission and whether person-to-person transmission is possible. As of now there have not been any cases in Hong Kong that show a linkage with the mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan. Still, many people remain haunted by the memories of SARS. Given the frequent interactions between Hong Kong and Wuhan, it is completely understandable that Hong Kong people are distressed by the mysterious pneumonia cases. The Hong Kong government should monitor the situation closely and step up measures against epidemics.

In all fairness to the Hong Kong government, it has responded to the situation reasonably swiftly over the past few days. The cases in Wuhan were confirmed on New Year's Eve, and on the same day the Hong Kong government convened a conference of experts and decided to step up its epidemic prevention strategies in all aspects. The Hospital Authority also reminded frontline healthcare workers to put patients in quarantine immediately if there was a suspected case. Yesterday the government announced that it would publish monitor figures daily. This goes some way towards addressing concerns in society.

One of the important reasons why the SARS epidemic got out of hand was that some mainland officials at local level kept a lid on the epidemic. Having learnt a lesson the hard way, the mainland authorities have put much effort in epidemic prevention over the past decade or so. Not only have they invested a lot of resources in improving the healthcare system, but they have also introduced many laws and regulations to improve the supervision of work to prevent and tackle epidemics and combat the concealment of and failure to report epidemic cases. "Things and people change a lot in the space of ten years" as the saying goes. Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, Chair of Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, says that Hong Kong and the mainland's mechanisms for preventing and controlling infectious diseases have improved a lot compared with 2003. Therefore, the risk of another epidemic of the magnitude of SARS is very low. Guan Yi, another virologist from the university, also says that given the sophistication of healthcare technology in Wuhan, the risk of a full-blown outbreak of the mysterious pneumonia is relatively low. That said, it cannot be denied that the public still has confidence issues about the reporting of an epidemic situation on the mainland. They are worried that the mainland authorities might not make public the situation of the disease truthfully.

Recently there has been a lot of talk about Hong Kong Post's suspension of the "Speedpost" service to Wuhan on social media, giving the impression that it had to do with the outbreak of disease in the city. However, back when Hong Kong Post announced the decision citing "air transportation arrangements" on Christmas Eve, there had not been news of the outbreak on the mainland yet. Had the government really suspended the service because of the outbreak, it would not have suspended "Speedpost" only. The development of the outbreak in Wuhan merits close attention. But at the same time, all sectors of Hong Kong society should learn a lesson from the overreaction to swine flu cases several years ago. When it comes to epidemic prevention, it is necessary to pay proper regard to the development of the disease to ensure that its response is reasonable, appropriate and proportionate to the situation. Otherwise, normal interactions between residents of the two regions will be unnecessarily hampered.

明報社評2020.01.03：武漢肺炎未知底蘊 增透明度堵塞流言

武漢出現27宗不明原因肺炎個案，喚起不少港人的SARS記憶，官民提高警覺，採取合理合度戒備，乃是應有之舉，港府應密切留意情况，與內地緊密溝通，做好基本防控把關工作。

2003年SARS疫潮重挫香港，造成299人死亡，在社會烙下極深印記。今次武漢出現的肺炎病例，暫時未有證據顯示是由類似SARS的冠狀病毒所致，惟具體病原、感染途徑、會否人傳人等尚待查明。雖然迄今本港暫未發現與武漢相關的不明原因肺炎個案，然而不少港人心底深處仍然留有SARS陰影，香港與武漢交通頻繁，港人對不明原因肺炎感到不安，完全可以理解，港府應密切留意最新情况，加強防疫工作。

平情而論，過去數天港府的反應，算是相當迅速，武漢肺炎消息在除夕確認後，港府同日召開了專家會議，決定全面加強防控策略，醫管局則提醒前線醫護，若發現懷疑個案須即時隔離治療。昨天政府宣布每天公布監測數字，對於回應社會關注，亦有一定幫助。

SARS一役內地有地方官員隱瞞疫情，是導致疫潮一發不可收拾的重要原因。汲取SARS慘痛教訓，過去10多年內地在防疫方面下了不少工夫，除了投入大量資源改善醫療系統，亦推出不少法規，加強防疫抗疫監督、打擊隱瞞漏報。十年人事幾番新，港大醫學院傳染病學講座教授袁國勇表示，目前內地和香港的傳染病防控機制，均較2003年時大有改善，再度發生SARS般嚴重疫潮的風險很微，另一位港大病毒專家管軼亦指出，武漢醫療科技發達，不明原因肺炎大爆發風險較低，然而無可否認的是，外界對內地疫情通報，仍然存在信心信任問題，擔心內地未必如實公開疫情。

近日社交媒體廣泛流傳香港郵政暫停武漢特快專遞服務，說得彷彿與武漢爆疫有關，惟香港郵政以「航空運輸安排」為由，在平安夜宣布有關決定時，內地還未有爆疫消息；如果當局真的因為爆疫而叫停服務，也沒理由只停特快專遞。武漢疫情發展，需要密切留意，與此同時，香港各界亦應記取當年豬流感「反應過度」的教訓，防疫把關工作需要視乎疫情走勢，確保合理合度合比例，否則會不必要地妨礙兩地民眾正常往來。

■Glossary

imprint : the lasting effect that a person or an experience has on a place or a situation

haunt : if sth unpleasant haunts you, it keeps coming to your mind so that you cannot forget it

keep a lid on sth : to keep sth secret or hidden