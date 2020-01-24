A Little English：Goodbye to the old, hello to the new

The demigods only smiled reassuringly and said nothing.

The mountains and the oceans spoke up too, ''We beg you not to abandon us to these cruel and ruthless tyrants. The waters are polluted and the mountains levelled for minerals and roads. We are not what we were.''

The demigods only looked on sympathetically and did nothing.

The birds, animals and living things also entreated (懇求) the deities to remain amongst them. ''We are facing extinction or enduring the life of slaves awaiting slaughter. How can you bear to go?''

The demigods looked at each other and replied, ''We have no choice but to go. Humans have forsaken the old gods and traditional values. Instead they worship new gods, science and technology. We are made redundant. This is our fate and yours — let's make the best of it!''

In the blink of an eye, they vanished. For one long moment, no one knew what to do. Then a raindrop said, ''If this is indeed my fate, then I will do what raindrops do.'' So it fell to earth on a thirsty blade of grass. The grass grew and grew and fed many creatures. I believe it is growing still...

■Something to do

Each new year, many of us make resolutions which we seldom keep. This year, let each of us make a small resolution — do one small act to improve the community where you live. If you like it, do it again!

Text: A Lamb