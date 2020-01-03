Common Nonsense：Our Strike of Art!

We Hong Kongers are somehow experiencing something similarly perplexing. We are fighting a proxy dictated by its tyrannical master. Perhaps like the Rule of Two for the Sith in Star Wars that there are always two Sith Lords existing in the universe: the Master represents the dark side of the Force while the apprentice is trained under the Master to fulfil their role! We by now must know which is which. What an art!

Indeed art and artistic flair are unfailingly associated with and embodied by the cause and course of resistance. The first rehearsal of the Leningrad Symphony is a legend we hold in constant awe. Once again it has been recently retold with gripping emotion in the gem booklet How Shostakovich Changed My Mind written by the musician-cum-journalist Stephen Johnson. And now we have our own legend to be retold in the future.

On New Year's Day I attended the big rally organised by the Civil Human Rights Front. I was there early for my early start. To my pleasant surprise, I was greeted by a circle of animal masks exhibited around the otherwise dull and dumb fountain. Those are endearing animals, namely, the LIHKG Piggy (連豬) and the froggy Pepe, with various decorations and costumes. They are a sheer powerful presence coupled with the powerful messages they unfurl! I took a picture for your aesthetic pleasure. But more at stake is such art works' political significance not yet captured by the photo.

Contemporary art (howsoever it's defined) has once been radical and relentlessly disrupted the aesthetic landscape consisting of both the practitioners and the audience. But revolutionaries could be turned into the new establishment given a sufficient lapse of time. It's now argued that such ''contemporary art'' is much tamed and contained by exhibitions, galleries, academic journals and conferences. Yawning establishment, isn't it?

Thanks to the recent political civil resistance trailblazed by the Occupy Movement in Wall Street, contemporary art has been given another chance to transform itself into Strike Art or, even more specifically, the Strike Art after Occupy. Though we had our Occupy Movement in 2014 but nothing comparable with that in Zuccotti Park, New York City, in 2011, at least on the art front. However, the gravity and intensity of our ongoing Anti-Extradition Bill Movement spark and fuel our city's art talents for exposing, mocking, parodying and even assaulting the foolishness and ridiculousness exhibited by the government. In pursuit of our cause, we have weaponised ourselves with art and the freedom necessarily associated with it. The freedom is liberating ourselves from the confines of politics and, incidentally, liberating art from its comfort zones too. Art has become the expression of defiance and defiance itself. The piggy and froggy masks circling the fountain at Victoria Park are just the most recent highlights of a bigger and louder current of Strike Art. I could even imagine that the LIHKG piggy and froggy Pepe are doing a duet for the music of 'Glory to Hong Kong'. The Leningrad Symphony? May be another time.

John Bercow, the funny and humane face of the last British Parliament, recently joined a number of international dignitaries in a letter addressing Carrie Lam, reminding her to behave herself. As, according to him and others, ''Hong Kong is a great world city, a major international financial and trading centre, and an important gateway to China...''

I trust Mr Bercow must be happy to add ''a great Strike Art City'' to his compliments to Hong Kong.

◆By Lawrence Lau 劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.