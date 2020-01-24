Editorial：Much ado about the new year lucky draw

Tens of thousands of people joined the New Year's Day march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF). Against their expectations, the rally was cut short because of violent incidents that happened in Wan Chai. A few days ago, the CHRF called on protesters to facilitate the peaceful and smooth conduct of the march, urging them not to vandalise any businesses or institutions. But it turned out that incidents of disorder could not be avoided. Not only were some Chinese-funded companies and so-called ''blue-ribbon businesses'' attacked and set on fire, but HSBC's banking facilities were also targeted. Even the exterior of the High Court was spray-painted. Once again the police fought fierce street battles against violent activists and those who blocked the roads in scenes of chaos.

Citing public safety concerns posed by the threat of continued violence, the Tourism Board called off the major firework display over Victoria Harbour on New Year's Eve. Instead, an ''enhanced version'' of the light and sound show ''A Symphony of Lights'' was held in concert with rooftop fireworks at participating high-rise buildings as a countdown celebration. Moreover, for the first time a new year countdown lucky draw was also organised for Hong Kong citizens and foreign tourists alike. One had the chance of winning a prize simply by registering on the event's web page on New Year's Eve. However, because of the authorities' lack of careful consideration and inappropriate arrangements, the registration for the lucky draw turned out to be a fiasco that disgruntled many on New Year's Eve.

Back when the Tourism Board announced the lucky draw, many people already questioned whether the board's website system would be able to cope with the huge traffic caused by millions of people trying to enter the lucky draw within only a few hours on New Year's Eve. The Tourism Board repeatedly emphasised that it had already tested the game's design and the load capacity of its computer system. Still, in the end it turned out to be an extremely unpleasant experience for citizens and tourists. Many people could not get a verification code and could not finish the registration even after many attempts. Even though they finally managed to get registered, many could not receive the lucky draw ticket number.

The authorities apologised afterwards, saying they had reconfirmed with major email service providers that the verification codes had been issued and the website had not experienced an overload. Still, no clear words were spoken regarding what the problem was. Holding a lucky draw game is only a small task. But even such a small task turned into a fiasco. No wonder people question the capabilities of the authorities.

The facts are clear. The administration has lost much ability to govern. It is out of touch with public sentiment. Its capability of executing its policies is poor. If things continue this way, people's discontent will only further deepen. In order to rebuild people's confidence and trust, the government must do more substantial work and improve its governance.

明報社評 2020.01.02：政府管治力今非昔比 小事「甩轆」大事更難成

除夕過去新年來臨，市面怨氣悶氣遠比歡樂多。數以萬計市民上街表達政治訴求，結果因街頭暴力破壞再起，遊行被迫腰斬；數以百萬計市民上網參與旅發局大抽獎碰運氣，卻因局方安排不周，換來一肚子氣。政府無力化解政治矛盾大問題，即使是全城網上大抽獎的小事情，當局亦「甩轆」，好事變壞事，難怪網上網下都是罵聲連連。市民對政府的管治社會能力及具體辦事能力，均失去信心，當局若不設法改善，與民眾隔閡只會愈來愈深。

民陣元旦遊行，數以萬計市民參與，未料遊行未完，便因為灣仔一帶出現暴力事件，被迫腰斬。數天前民陣曾呼籲讓元旦遊行和平順利舉行，促請不要破壞商戶和機構，結果還是避不了發生亂事，除了有中資機構和所謂「藍店」被攻擊縱火，匯豐銀行設施亦遭破壞，高等法院外牆更被塗污，警方與暴力分子和違法堵路者再在街頭激鬥，場面混亂。

香港暴力陰霾未散，旅發局基於公眾安全考慮，取消今年除夕維港煙花倒數，改為舉行「加強版」幻彩詠香江配合大廈煙火倒數，並首次舉辦除夕倒數大抽獎，全港市民和旅客均可參與，只要除夕夜在網上登記，便有機會得獎。可是當局思慮不周安排失當，抽獎登記混亂，反而在除夕夜給很多市民加添悶氣怨氣。

早在旅發局宣布舉辦大抽獎之初，不少市民已懷疑，除夕夜短短數小時內，數以百萬計市民嘗試登入抽獎網站，局方的系統是否應付得來。旅發局就此再三強調，局方已全面測試過抽獎遊戲設計和電腦系統的負荷能力，未料到頭來還是給市民和旅客留下極差體驗，不少市民未能收到驗證碼，多番嘗試都無法完成登記，即使後來成功登記，又收不到抽獎券編號。

事後局方向市民致歉，表示局方有跟大型電郵商聯絡，確認能夠發出驗證碼，又說電腦系統沒有超出負荷，然而究竟問題出在哪兒，仍是說得不清不楚。雖然抽獎遊戲只是小事一樁，然而處理這樣的小事竟也出亂子，難怪市民會質疑當局的辦事能力。

事實擺在眼前，政府管治能力今非昔比，既與民情脫節，辦事執行能力也不高，情况持續下去，市民的不滿只會愈來愈深，政府有必要多做實事，改善管治，重建信心和信任。

■Glossary

disgruntled at sb/sth：annoyed or disappointed because sth has happened to upset you

fiasco：something that does not succeed, often in a way that causes embarrassment

substantial：of real significance