Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. To stop holding on to something: to let _____.
2. The opposite of including something: to leave it out.
4. This word might mean "to turn down an offer", or it might mean "rubbish".
7. To understand in a discussion: to _____ an argument.
9. A: Do you like this one or that one, B?
B: I think they are _____ horrible!
10. "What's happening here: it's so noisy? What's going _____ ?"
■Clues Down
1. A wise teacher, especially of some Asian religious teaching.
3. Joan's husband is Bill Smith so people often call Joan _____ Smith.
5. An abbreviation that means "web address": a Uniform Resource Locator.
6. One of two people who have the same mother and the same date of birth.
8. A baker who has no cakes might say, "Sorry, we are _____ of cakes just now!"