Word Puzzle

1. To stop holding on to something: to let _____.

2. The opposite of including something: to leave it out.

4. This word might mean "to turn down an offer", or it might mean "rubbish".

7. To understand in a discussion: to _____ an argument.

9. A: Do you like this one or that one, B?

B: I think they are _____ horrible!

10. "What's happening here: it's so noisy? What's going _____ ?"

■Clues Down

1. A wise teacher, especially of some Asian religious teaching.

3. Joan's husband is Bill Smith so people often call Joan _____ Smith.

5. An abbreviation that means "web address": a Uniform Resource Locator.

6. One of two people who have the same mother and the same date of birth.

8. A baker who has no cakes might say, "Sorry, we are _____ of cakes just now!"

■by David Foulds