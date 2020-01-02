名人教英文：Put the kibosh on 終止

吉斯萊恩：怎麼這樣悶悶不樂？

Barrie: You may well ask. D'you remember I told you earlier this year we'd got the contract to organise the tropical products exhibition for the Tropicana Federation at Exhibition World in September?

巴里：難怪你這麼問。記得嗎，我今年早些時曾跟你說，我們獲得合約，九月將為熱帶風味聯會在展覽世界舉辦熱帶產品展覽。

Ghislaine: Yes, it sounded really good. You were going to earn a lot of money.

吉斯萊恩：記得，聽來很不錯，你們會賺不少錢。

Barrie: That's right. We were all ecstatic about it.

巴里：是啊，我們當時都興奮極了。

Ghislaine: So what went wrong?

吉斯萊恩：那麼，出了什麼事？

Barrie: Several of the products required a special licence to be imported into the country and right at the last minute it turned out that the Tropicana people had forgotten to apply to the local authorities to get one.

巴里：有些產品要入口，須具特別牌照，而到最後一刻，我們才發覺熱帶風味負責人忘了向本地當局申請牌照。

Ghislaine: Oh no! What then?

吉斯萊恩：哎喲，那怎樣了？

Barrie: Well, that put the kibosh on the whole thing because the authorities wouldn't allow the exhibition to go ahead. What a fiasco!

巴里：整個展覽計劃就此告終。當局不許展覽開辦。真箇滿盤都是空。

■Kibosh一字，來歷不明，通常只用在put the kibosh on一詞之中，是俚俗用語，意思是「毀卻（事業、計劃、希望等）」，例如：（1）Unchecked police brutality has put the kibosh on the rule of law in Hong Kong（警察行兇，不受約束，斷送了香港的法治）。（2）Another loss like this will put the kibosh on our business（再來一次這樣的損失，我們就不能再經營下去）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。