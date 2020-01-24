Editorial : Restore the rule of law in the new year

The coming of the year 2020 marks the beginning of the 2020s. In big cities all around the world, there were spectacular scenes of festivity to ring in the beginning of a new decade. In Hong Kong, however, the low profile of the celebrations for a new year was something unseen in past decades. With the shadow of violence hanging overhead, there were no fireworks displays over Victoria Harbour. Out of security concerns, operators of big shopping malls chose not to organise new year countdowns. Many people are at a loss as to where Hong Kong is headed and whether the future is bright or bleak. Of course, Hong Kong people are in good company, as people in the UK facing Brexit and those in the US where a presidential election is due late this year do not have a clue about the future either.

At the beginning of the 2010s, Hong Kong was prosperous on the surface. However, deep-seated conflicts kept growing in intensity, while property prices soared to one new high after another. As the disparity between rich and poor worsened and unfairness and injustice accumulated, people became restless. As for democratic development, the see-saw between idealism and reality, as well as the conflict between political ideas in China and those in Hong Kong, has put the democratisation of Hong Kong at a stalemate. "Justice through principled lawbreaking" in pursuit of democracy is an idea that is spreading across and fermenting in society ceaselessly. The emergence of the "Hong Kong independence" ideology is even an attempt to negate "One country, two systems" at its root. Not only was the emergence of the anti-amendment storm a paroxysm of people's anger, but it also marked the radicalisation of society.

The 2020s will mark a crucial turning point for the history of the world. A great change as such can bring about opportunities and hope. But it can also lead to collapse and destruction. In the short term, uncertainty will not go away as to how Hong Kong will fare and whether the global situation will become better or worse.

2020 is the year for China to realise the building of "a moderately prosperous society in all respects". Some experts predict that around 2030 China will replace the US as the biggest economy in the world. To maintain its global hegemony, the White House will step up its containment of China over the next ten years. The rivalry between China and the US will grow in intensity. Hong Kong, a small boat in the stormy seas, could plunge into danger anytime if it acts carelessly in defiance of the tide. Hong Kong is at a historical crossroads, which makes it even more necessary to identify its uniqueness and reorient itself. Hong Kong's success was attributable to its sound foundations of the rule of law and core values such as freedom, openness and tolerance. Over the past half a year, Hong Kong has been engulfed by violence. The rule of law has been dealt an unprecedented blow. As society has become orderless, Hong Kong has departed from its past formula for success. Social development requires a stable, secure environment. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong must not lose the rule of law and stability if it is to attract investors. Looking ahead at the new year, we hope that Hong Kong will restore order and the rule of law. All sectors of society, the SAR government and the central government should think of ways to put Hong Kong back on track.

明報社評2020.01.01：迷失中迎接新年代 回歸基本重建法治

21世紀20年代到臨，新年伊始兼逢新年代，本應朝氣勃勃，然而香港經歷了過去半年有多的不安、憤怒和動盪，就連除夕倒數活動也要紛紛取消，恐怕很多人未必有熱切心情，迎接新一年和新年代。

2020年來臨，為21世紀20年代揭開序幕，世界各大城市均有盛大慶祝活動，迎接年代新開始，然而在香港，今個新年之低調，是數十年來所未見。暴力陰霾之下，維港沒有煙花，多個大型商場也基於安全考慮，未有舉辦迎新年倒數活動。香港何去何從、未來是禍是福，很多人都感到迷惘。當然，對未來感到惶惑的，不獨是香港。由脫歐在即的英國，到年底即將大選的美國，不少人同樣心裏沒底。

2010年代初，香港表面看似欣欣向榮，然而深層次矛盾卻在不斷加劇，樓價愈飈愈高，貧富懸殊惡化，不公不義積累，導致人心思變；民主發展方面，理想主義與現實的拉鋸，加上中港兩地政治觀念的矛盾，亦令香港民主化陷入停滯，「違法達義」追求民主的觀念，在社會不斷擴散發酵；港獨的出現，更是從根本否定一國兩制。反修例風暴的出現，既是人們怒火的一次總爆發，同時也標誌了社會的激進化。

2020年代是世界歷史一個關鍵轉折時期。巨變可以帶來轉機和希望，也可以帶來崩壞與毁滅，香港是浮是沉、世局變好還是變壞，迷霧短期內不會消散。

2020年是中國實現「全面小康」之年，一些專家預期，2030年左右，中國將取代美國成為全球最大經濟體。華府為保世界霸權，未來10年將會加強遏制中國，中美角力勢將愈演愈烈，香港猶如怒海中一葉輕舟，稍有不慎逆勢而為，隨時陷入險境。香港身處歷史十字路口，更須認清自身獨特之處，走出迷失。香港成功之道，在於擁有良好法治基礎，以及自由、開放、包容等核心價值。過去半年，香港遭暴力吞噬，法治受到前所未有衝擊，社會失序失範，已經偏離以往的成功之道。社會發展需要穩定安全環境，香港作為國際金融中心，若要吸引投資者，更不能失去法治和安定。展望新一年，希望香港可以恢復秩序重建法治，社會各界、特區政府和中央，都應想方設法將香港推回正軌。

■Glossary

ring in sth : to ring bells to celebrate sth, especially the new year

see-saw : a situation in which things keep changing from one state to another and back again

paroxysm : a sudden strong feeling or expression of an emotion that cannot be controlled