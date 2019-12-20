Have a Light Read : The infinite mindset

Sinek looks at the concepts of the finite game and the infinite game. A finite game has a set of clear rules, a limited number of players, a fixed length of time, and a clear method of deciding who wins. A sports game would be a prime example (重要範例). Conversely an infinite game cannot be defined in all of these ways — or possibly even any of them. And business is a perfect example of this, as is life itself. Players may come and go, and the length of time keeps extending. Whilst for a period a company may be number one in a particular metric, in the long term there is no way to "win" in a business, but only the drive for continuous improvement. The danger is that if a player acts as if they are in a finite game, they may have the wrong priorities and strategies to prosper when they are in fact in an infinite game. They are playing with a finite mindset, rather than an infinite mindset.

An infinite mindset is about committing to a vision of the future, rather than a short-term victory, and making this vision so appealing that everyone involved puts their passion into building and improving it continuously. Organisations become stronger, more innovative and more inspiring, and the people within the organisation work on the basis of trust among themselves. And they are resilient in the face of challenges. If managers can truly embrace and work with an infinite mindset, ongoing success is more assured, whilst competitors who just aim for a quick win become quitters.

■Author's profile

Simon Sinek is a motivational speaker who has published five books. He worked at advertising agencies before having his own business practice. He also works for RAND, a think tank related to the US military.

By Kelly and Walsh