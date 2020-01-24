A Test Taker's Journey : IELTS writing task 1: writing the introduction (2)

As you will recall, that is not very complicated — all we have to do is to rewrite the first sentence of the question in our own words. The sentence is "The graph below shows the percentages of people who were overweight in three countries in three years: 1990, 2000 and 2010". To paraphrase it, let's divide it chunk by chunk.

(1)"The graph below": The word "below" is no longer relevant and should not be in our introduction. We can give more detail as to what type of "graph" it is. Hence "The bar chart" or "The bar graph".

(2)"shows": You have a lot of options here: "gives information about", "contains information about", "contains data about", etc.

(3)"the percentages of people who were overweight": First, "percentages" can be replaced by "proportions". But please do not rack your brains to find a synonym of "people" — there simply isn't one. As for "overweight", a thesaurus will list an array of words with similar meanings: obese, plump, fat and portly. But none of these words is suitable here. From a medical standpoint, being "obese" is a more serious condition than being "overweight". According to the World Health Organisation, overweight is a BMI greater than or equal to 25, and obesity, greater than or equal to 30. "Plump", "fat" and "portly" are more often used in daily conversations — always bear in mind that this is a test of your ability to write academically. This chunk can be replaced by "the proportions of overweight people".

(4)"in three countries": "countries" can be substituted with "nations".

(5)"in three years: 1990, 2000, 2010": we can use the word "decades". An example: "over two decades: from 1990 to 2010".

So our introduction will be: "The bar chart gives information about the proportions of overweight people in three nations over two decades: from 1990 to 2010." Voila.

Now several takeaways. First, make sure your synonyms work. A classic example is "exercise" and "sports", which many people mistake for synonyms. In fact, "exercise" means "physical activity that you do to stay healthy or become stronger", while "sport" must be competitive. Working out at a gym is exercise, while football is a sport. Second, you are not required to come up with an alternative to every word. If you cannot find one, do not force it. Third, you can use the derivative of a word to demonstrate your range of vocabulary. If the question is about "the percentages of people who were obese", the chunk can be simplified to "the obesity rates".

That's it. In the next issue (which will be after the Christmas break), we will look at the paragraph after the introduction, i.e. the overview sentence. Until then, my Christmas and New Year greetings to everyone.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

