Editorial : Xi's visit to Macao

Xi received Fernando Chui, the chief executive of Macao, and described the Macao SAR government's adherence to the principle of "One country, two systems" as "comprehensive and accurate" over the past decade. Xi said that "from safeguarding the national security, maintaining social stability, promoting economic development and facilitating the improvement of people's livelihood", Macao's SAR government had had a lot of success, and that the central government "fully recognised" Chui's work. The words "fully recognised" were also spoken during Carrie Lam's duty visit to Beijing last week. What Xi said back then was mainly about how Carrie Lam and the HKSAR government had scrupulously and respectfully discharged their duties and how much hard work they had put in to stabilise the situation.

Macao was the first to enact legislation in accordance with Article 23 of the Basic Law and promote national education. Early this year the national anthem legislation was also enacted. In stark contrast, Article 23 legislation in Hong Kong remains an unfinished project with no timetable for its completion in sight. The issue of national education has met with a lot of setbacks. As for local legislation on the national anthem law, it remains uncertain when it will be completed. However, when summarising the characteristics and experience of "One country, two systems" in Hong Kong and Macao, it is necessary to take note of the differences between the trajectories of the two cities' social development. What works in Macao does not necessarily work in Hong Kong. For example, the Portuguese colonial government in pre-handover Macao was in a weaker position than the British colonial government had been. Macao residents were more eager to return to Chinese rule than Hong Kong people. Furthermore, the liberalisation of the gambling industry after the handover has brought riches to the government, and the policy of a high level of social welfare has also contributed to social and political stability. As Macao has long had a much stronger sense of national identity than Hong Kong, it has had a much smoother ride when implementing national education and enacting national security legislation. It is difficult to transplant this practice to Hong Kong as it is.

The anti-amendment storm has dealt a blow to the relationship between the central government and Hong Kong. Some people have begun to talk about whether the central government will slant its policies in favour of Macao more vigorously so as to "punish" Hong Kong. A report by a foreign news outlet said the other day that Xi might announce a multitude of policies in support of Macao's development of the financial industry during the visit, including the creation of a security exchange in Macao. Some observers are concerned about whether the central government will prop up Macao so that it can "replace Hong Kong as a financial centre". The easiest mistake Hong Kong society can make in terms of its perception of the central government's policies is a Hong Kong-centred mindset and the failure to understand the central government's comprehensive view on the country's development as a whole. While the central government attaches great importance to Hong Kong's advantages in the financial industry and developmental experience, it is another matter whether it will "put all the eggs in one basket".

The latest results from the "Programme for International Student Assessment" show that Hong Kong students' reading and mathematical abilities have fallen out of the top three spots to fourth place, while in science they are ranked ninth as before. The average score is the lowest in nearly 20 years. Macao students, in contrast, have overtaken Hong Kong students by ranking third in all these three areas. It is true that movements up and down the rankings are nothing special, and it is difficult to compare the merits and demerits of education in the two regions using one particular finding only. However, as one Hong Kong scholar who took part in the study has said, learning is like sailing a boat against the current. That Macao has overtaken Hong Kong is a warning sign. Hong Kong must know more about itself and the others as well as think more about how to do a better job. Otherwise it will be lagging behind others in the end.

明報社評2019.12.19：習近平訪澳「總結經驗」 香港做好自己求進步

澳門回歸20周年，國家主席習近平親臨視察。香港正值多事之秋，近期港澳兩地經常成為比較對象，習近平訪澳期間如何談論一國兩制發展，固然是各方焦點。

習近平接見澳門行政長官崔世安，形容過去10年澳門特區政府「全面準確貫徹」一國兩制方針，「無論是維護國家安全、保持社會穩定，還是推動經濟發展、促進民生改善」等，都取得許多新的成績，中央政府對他的工作是充分肯定。同樣一句「充分肯定」，上周林鄭赴京述職，習近平說的主要是林鄭和特區政府如何恪盡職守，做了大量艱辛工作努力穩控局面。

澳門率先落實《基本法》23條、推動國民教育，今年初也落實新的國歌法，反觀香港23條立法仍然無期，國民教育波折重重，國歌法本地立法也未知何時完成，可是總結港澳一國兩制的特色和經驗，也要留意兩地社會發展軌迹差異，在澳門行得通，在香港未必可行。舉例說，回歸前澳葡政府較港英政府弱勢，澳門居民希望回歸的心較港人大，加上回歸後賭權開放，為政府帶來財富，高福利政策亦有助社會及政治穩定。澳門的國家認同本來就比香港強，國民教育和國家安全立法推展自然順利得多，同一做法很難直接搬到香港。

反修例風暴衝擊中央與香港關係，有人開始談論，中央對待港澳，會否加緊向澳門「傾斜」，藉以「懲罰」香港。日前有外媒報道，習近平此行或會公布多項政策支持澳門金融發展，包括在澳門設立證券交易所，有意見關注，中央是否要扶持澳門「取代香港金融中心」，云云。香港社會看待中央政策，最易犯的錯誤是香港本位，不理解中央的國家發展全局觀。中央看重香港金融優勢和發展經驗，然而是否將所有雞蛋放在一個籃子，又是另一回事。

最新公布的「學生能力國際評估計劃」（PISA）研究結果，香港學生在閱讀、數學能力跌出三甲，排名第4，科學能力排名維持第9，平均分是近20年最低，反觀澳門在三者的排名均列第3，超前香港。誠然，排名有升有跌是正常，難以用一次排名比較兩地教育優劣，可是正如參與研究的本港學者所言，學如逆水行舟，澳門超前是警號。香港需要知己知彼，多去思考如何做好自己，否則終會落後於人。

■Glossary

scrupulously : in a way that takes care to be honest and do what is right

setback : a difficulty or problem that delays or prevents sth, or makes a situation worse

transplant : to move sb/sth to a different place or environment