Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. To stumble; to catch one's foot on some small unseen obstacle and start to fall.
3. To ask someone if they have an objection: "Do you _____ if I sit here?"
6. Did all that could be done to stop something from happening.
7. A person who likes to gather and store interesting things, like stamps perhaps.
10. When something corresponds exactly to reality you might say it is _____.
11. You need more information, you might ask: "What _____ did you do?"
■Clues Down
2. When allowed to do something no one else may do; you have a _____.
3. The view of all you can see around you when on the Earth's natural satellite.
4. The number that is one fifth of forty-five.
5. Abbreviation: the title of a medical professional or a well-qualified teacher.
8. To revise something to make sure it is all right: to go _____ it again.
9. Two letters of the alphabet that you say when you agree about something.