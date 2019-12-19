Word Puzzle

1. To stumble; to catch one's foot on some small unseen obstacle and start to fall.

3. To ask someone if they have an objection: "Do you _____ if I sit here?"

6. Did all that could be done to stop something from happening.

7. A person who likes to gather and store interesting things, like stamps perhaps.

10. When something corresponds exactly to reality you might say it is _____.

11. You need more information, you might ask: "What _____ did you do?"

■Clues Down

2. When allowed to do something no one else may do; you have a _____.

3. The view of all you can see around you when on the Earth's natural satellite.

4. The number that is one fifth of forty-five.

5. Abbreviation: the title of a medical professional or a well-qualified teacher.

8. To revise something to make sure it is all right: to go _____ it again.

9. Two letters of the alphabet that you say when you agree about something.

by David Foulds