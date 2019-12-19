名人教英文：To join the dots 把不同線索連起來

卡麗：呃，這件案真不易破。

Wystan: It certainly was. The hardest in my police career so far.

威斯坦：你說得對，是我加入警隊以來最難破的案件。

Carrie: It took us such a long time to work out the connections between the murdered woman, her husband's employer, and the guy who ran the travel agency.

卡麗：我們花了不少時間，才了解被謀殺的婦人、其丈夫的僱主以及那旅行社經營者三人的關係。

Wystan: Well, at the start there didn't seem to be any connection between them at all.

威斯坦：最初，這三人似乎一點關係都沒有。

Carrie: And then we had that bit of luck with the delivery driver who'd noticed so much.

卡麗：後來我們總算有點運氣，多虧那觀察入微的送貨司機。

Wystan: Yes, without him we wouldn't have been able to join the dots and identify the murderer.

威斯坦：不錯，沒有他，我們不可能把不同線索連起來，認定兇手。

Carrie: Yes, we got our man in the end. We all need a bit of luck now and then.

卡麗：對，我們終於找到他。做人有時不能不靠點運氣。

很多人都玩過「點接點，現輪廓」的紙上遊戲：遊戲紙上有多個小點，只要按各小點旁的數字順序，用筆把小點連起來，就會出現人、物等的輪廓。這遊戲英文叫connect/join the dots或dot to dot。引伸其義，把各種資料、事實等綜合起來，以便全盤了解，就是connect/join the dots，例如：By collecting and analysing worldwide weather data, scientists are trying to connect the dots to understand the effects of global warming（科學家搜集、分析全球各地氣候資料，以便全盤了解地球變暖的影響）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。