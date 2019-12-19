Editorial : May HK have a merry Christmas

Unemployment is a lagging indicator. The past cannot be changed, but the future is still hopeful. After the PolyU confrontation last month and the District Council elections, the situation in Hong Kong, once volatile, has for the moment eased off. Citizens are more willing to go out and spend, and MTR train services have returned to normal. Also, shops' evening business has improved. Violence has again been seen over the past two weekends, but on a smaller scale and with lower intensity. Some working at eateries have said that they have had more business in recent weeks, and that more customers made table reservations thanks to the winter solstice around the corner.

Over the past few months, in districts frequented by violence, many businesses, including eateries, have been sent into a nosedive. They have bitten the bullet and persevered in the hope of making it through the Christmas and New Year peak season and seeing an improvement in their business. If their peak season business falls through, they will very likely go out of business. The recent situation in society has slightly eased off, which is certainly good news to merchants, but there are two points that one must take into account.

First, when one says one's business has improved, one only means it has done so relative to what it was in the worst period. Take the catering trade. Some in the trade have pointed out it used to be the case that 80% to 90% of hotel Christmas catering was booked in mid-December, and this year, only about 40%. That more tables have been reserved for the winter solstice celebrations may not mean a turnaround. It will be fairly well if they do only 15% less winter solstice business this year than last year. As for those struggling over the past few months, it is still unknown whether the business they do in the peak season will keep them alive.

Second, it is still uncertain whether they can do business peacefully and smoothly during the peak season. Over the past few months some netizens have called for "Shop With You" activism, appealing to their supporters to go to "yellow" (anti-government) eateries in every district and "walk around" shopping malls. However, such events actually often end up in disturbances in shops said to be "blue" (pro-government) or "red" (pro-Beijing). A handful of radicals may storm such shops and wantonly vandalise things there, even though there are diners or customers there. Police may come to enforce the law and a hubbub of shouts and exclamations may be caused among people on the scene. Many merchants in shopping malls are always prepared to shut up shop any time. Perhaps no one can really tell exactly whether similar or worse scenes will not occur during the festive season.

The Tourism Board hoped that the New Year's Eve countdown fireworks would take place as scheduled. It has eventually cancelled the event. A New Year's Eve countdown signifies a farewell to the old and a welcome to the new. We believe many wish to spend the festive season without Molotov cocktails, tear gas canisters or shouting matches. May all exercise restraint and let citizens celebrate the season peacefully and joyfully.

明報社評2019.12.18：失業上升市道待振興 唯盼聖誕佳節享安寧

政府公布最新失業率。本港9月至11月失業率為3.2%，仍屬於低水平，只較8至10月微升0.1個百分點，不過若看旅遊零售飲食等最受影響行業，失業惡化情况確實令人關注。根據官方數據，消費及旅遊相關行業失業率升至5.2%，是3年以來高位，餐飲服務業失業率更升至6.2%，是8年多來最高水平。

失業率屬滯後數據，過去改變不了，未來仍有希望。經過上月理大一役，以及區議會選舉，香港動盪局面暫時緩和，市民出外消費意欲回升，港鐵恢復正常服務，晚上市道亦見改善。雖然最近兩個周末暴力再起，惟烈度和規模都與之前有一段距離。有食肆表示，近周生意回升，冬至在即，近日也多了客人訂枱「做冬」。

過去數月，暴力頻生地區很多食肆商戶生意一落千丈，他們咬緊牙關堅持下來，就是希望捱到聖誕新年旺季，希望生意有起色，如果連這個旺季的生意也泡湯，就大有可能要結業。近期社會局勢稍為緩和，對商戶而言當然是好事，然而有兩點必須留意。

首先，所謂生意「有起色」，只是相對之前最惡劣情况。以飲食業為例，業界人士指出，往年12月中，酒店聖誕餐飲預訂率一般已達八至九成，然而今年僅得約四成；最近多了客人訂枱做冬，也不代表大翻身，今年冬至生意，倘若只是比去年差一成半，已算很不錯。對於一些慘淡經營數月的食肆商戶而言，這個節日旺季的生意，是否足以「續命」，仍是未知之數。

其次，這個聖誕新年旺季，是否真的能夠平安順利做生意，仍然存在變數。近月網上不時有人發起所謂「和你Shop」活動，呼籲支持者光顧各區商場「黃店」食肆，以及「游走」商場，然而實際事態發展，之後卻往往變成滋擾一些被指是「藍店」、「紅店」的商戶。小撮暴力分子闖入商店肆意破壞，哪怕場內還有其他食客顧客；警方到場執法，又經常引起一些在場人士鼓譟，很多商場商戶都要隨時做好「落閘」準備。這樣的場面會否在聖誕新年期間一再出現，甚至變本加厲，恐怕誰都說不準。

旅發局原本希望，除夕倒數煙花匯演可以如期舉行，然而最終也要取消。除夕倒數意義在於送舊迎新，能夠在沒有汽油彈、催淚彈和爭執互罵聲之下度過聖誕新年，相信是不少人心目中的願望，唯盼各方克制，讓市民可以安樂歡度佳節。

■Glossary

nosedive : a sudden dramatic deterioration

bite the bullet : to start to deal with an unpleasant or difficult situation which cannot be avoided

hubbub : ​the loud sound made by a lot of people talking at the same time