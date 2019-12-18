Study Abroad：My Oxford interview

Fortunately, the experience on the whole was much more pleasant than I imagined it to be. After all, I only had two half-hour interviews spanning over three days. Although I did spend much of my time frantically cramming for the PPE interview and stressing in general, I very much enjoyed meeting other applicants and going around such a picturesque city. The experience of staying in an Oxford college itself was unique enough; I woke up every morning to the sight of the iconic Bodleian Library. In the evenings we watched festive films, played board games and quizzes, and went out to the Christmas market and shops. But of course I wasn't there to have fun. In fact, my worst nightmare materialised during my philosophy interview, as my brain froze and my legs began to shake. The question was not particularly difficult, but I could not concentrate at all and I didn't get anywhere with it. I must have seemed like the biggest idiot they have ever interviewed. My Economics and Politics interviews didn't go as badly, but that single interview was enough to crush the little hope I had of getting into Oxford. I will receive their decision in January. While getting into Oxford would be a dream come true, I am sure that I will enjoy my subject at whichever university I go to.

■Writer's Profile

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com