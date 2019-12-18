Pop around Town：Appreciating human rights

One particular kind of human rights education for ordinary citizens has to do with the human rights museum. Over the past few decades, there has been a fairly steady increase in action among governments, urban policymakers, art groups and even tourism boards to find ways to translate human rights into accessible ideas for the public. I think of it as a kind of interest in using the idea of ''cultural well-being'' to promote a common understanding of duties and rights. The truth is that there have been difficult crises in many countries that have turned this interest in promoting cultural well-being into something urgent, e.g. the influx of refugees and undocumented migrants into cities, the rise of hate groups against minorities, the ongoing struggle for women's safety and equality, the global growth of sexual minority groups demanding equal rights, and so on. These and other issues are calling for new and creative ways to popularise the importance of human rights.

A human rights museum is a public cultural institution that engages in collecting, curating and exhibiting artifacts with two main missions: to educate/advocate for the mainstreaming of rights and to memorialise past events of trauma. This definition is consistent with the International Council of Museums' general definition. According to the ICOM Statutes (adopted in 2007): ''A museum is a non-profit, permanent institution in the service of society and its development, open to the public, which acquires, conserves, researches, communicates and exhibits the tangible and intangible heritage of humanity and its environment for the purposes of education, study and enjoyment.''

Today, there has also been an increasing awareness of human rights in Hong Kong, especially with respect to the freedom of expression and the press, and the freedom of assembly. Through the teaching of liberal studies, the universal values of equality, non-discrimination and freedom are discussed and debated. Protesters demanding rights use social media to help create unity and to call for collective actions. Some musicians, video-makers, photographers and graphic designers have used their talents to generate creative slogans and images to document the events of the protests. Maybe one day Hong Kong will have its own human rights museum as a place to help society to heal and to communicate the message of cultural well-being.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.