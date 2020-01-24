Editorial：Deep-rooted problems in social, economic and political dimensions

It was the Chief Executive's annual duty visit to Beijing. Both the opening remarks by Xi and Li showed a very clear stance of the central government in supporting Lam's administration. There have not been any big changes in the central government's judgement and expectations concerning the situation of Hong Kong.

Xi said that 2019 is Hong Kong's most difficult and complex year since its return to Chinese sovereignty. Li also described Hong Kong as facing ''the most difficult and complicated situation ever'' and not yet being out of the woods. The ''full recognition'' they gave Lam mainly referred to her scrupulous observance of her duties and her efforts in forging ahead in the face of difficulties. They praised the Lam administration for holding fast to the principle and bottom line of ''one country, two systems'', making every effort to safeguard social stability, and rolling out a series of relief measures to support businesses and jobs. Xi reiterated that Beijing's basic positions on Hong Kong were a set of three ''unwavering'' determinations, namely the determination to defend China's national sovereignty, security and its interests in development, the determination to uphold the direction of ''One country, two systems'', and the determination to oppose any foreign forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs. Aside from supporting the SAR government in governing according to law and continuing its efforts to ''curb violence and stop the unrest'' according to law, both Xi and Li also mentioned that it is necessary to resolve deep-rooted conflicts in the social and economic development of Hong Kong.

Recently the government released a report saying that the poor population in Hong Kong amounted to 1.406 million last year, the highest figure since records began in 2009. Even after taking into account the government's recurrent cash policy intervention, the poverty rate still reached 14.9%, 0.2 percentage points higher than that of the previous year. Not only was there a rising trend in the elderly poverty rate, but the problem of employed youth poverty was also rather serious.

While it is necessary to deal with deep-rooted conflicts in Hong Kong society as soon as possible, deep-seated conflicts in the political dimension must not be evaded. The anti-extradition storm has dealt a blow to the relationship between Beijing and Hong Kong. The central government is concerned about the issues of national security and sovereignty. The general concern of Hong Kong people is on the future of the ''two systems'' principle. The perceptions, positions and standpoints of the two sides have become increasingly at odds with each other. The gap is also widening. The central government, the SAR government as well as all parties of Hong Kong have to seriously think about how to narrow down the differences and alleviate the political conflicts, so as to ensure the long-term smooth practice of ''One country, two systems''.

明報社評 2019.12.17：社會經濟不公要處理 政治深層矛盾須正視

行政長官林鄭月娥赴京述職，中央再度充分肯定林鄭及特區政府的努力，除了重申「止暴制亂」及堅持一國兩制，國家主席習近平和國務院總理李克強均有談及香港社會深層次矛盾。反修例風暴因政治風波而起，惟社會及經濟不平等長期積累，確為香港動盪埋下禍根，卜睿哲等外國專家亦認為這種想法有理，港府必須拿出決心，大刀闊斧改革，不能再像以往一味依靠中央推出「惠港措施」，只求治標迴避治本。香港社會深層次矛盾持續惡化，必須正視加快處理；中央與香港社會對一國兩制的看法和理解，鴻溝愈來愈闊，此一政治深層次矛盾，同樣需要設法化解。

行政長官一年一度赴京述職，觀乎習近平與李克強的開場白，中央對林鄭政府的支持，立場相當清晰，對於香港局勢的研判和期望，亦看不到有何重大變化。

習近平表示，今年是香港回歸以來局面最嚴峻複雜一年，李克強亦形容，香港面對「前所未有嚴峻複雜局面」，尚未走出困境。習、李對林鄭的「充分肯定」，主要是認同她恪盡職守、迎難而上，認為林鄭政府有堅守一國兩制原則底線、竭盡全力維護社會穩定，亦有推出一系列紓困措施保企業穩就業。習近平重申中央對香港局勢基本立場是3個「堅定不移」，包括維護國家主權安全和發展利益的決心、貫徹一國兩制方針的決心，以及反對任何外部勢力干涉香港事務的決心。除了支持特區政府依法施政、繼續努力依法「止暴制亂」，習近平和李克強均提到，必須設法解決香港社會經濟發展深層次矛盾。

近日政府公布，去年本港有140.6萬貧窮人口，是2009年有紀錄以來最高，即使計及政府恒常現金政策介入，貧窮率仍達到14.9%，較前年上升0.2個百分點，除了長者貧窮率有加劇之勢，在職青年貧窮問題亦頗為嚴重。

香港社會深層次矛盾必須盡快處理，政治上的深層次矛盾亦不能迴避。反修例風暴衝擊中央與香港關係，中央關注的是國家安全和主權問題，港人普遍關心的是兩制未來，雙方的認知、 觀點和角度愈來愈南轅北轍，鴻溝也愈來愈大。中央、特區政府和香港各界需要認真思考，如何設法縮窄分歧，紓緩政治矛盾，確保一國兩制能夠行穩致遠。

■Glossary

sown the seeds：to do something that will cause something to happen in the future

scrupulous：extremely honest

be at odds：disagree with others