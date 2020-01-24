Culture Express : You are who you want to be

【明報專訊】SOME of you might have heard your mum recall how reluctant she was to marry your dad and how things could have been different. True, people in the old days sometimes give us the impression that many were forced to yield control of their career and destiny. In fact some still want to achieve their personal aims beyond what life throws their way. The sisters in Little Women, originally a novel, have to grapple with (盡力克服) their own problems. One is a writer whose story reflects that of the novelist's and whose dream is to stand on her own feet. Another longs for true love. There will be a certain time in life when we discover the confluence of all we have done. We do not grow up on our own, but we grow up in our own way.
Title : Little Women (《小婦人》)
Release Date : 9 January 2020
Category / Duration : I / 134 min.
Language : English (with Chinese subtitles)
Distributor : SONY PICTURES HK
