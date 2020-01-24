Culture Express : You are who you want to be

(C) SONY PICTURES HK

Title : Little Women (《小婦人》)

Release Date : 9 January 2020

Category / Duration : I / 134 min.

Language : English (with Chinese subtitles)

Distributor : SONY PICTURES HK

■送飛Giveaway

SONY PICTURES HK is giving away 20 tickets of Little Women to Ming Pao readers. The screening begins on January 4, 2020 at 2:10 pm at UA Cine Times. To get them, answer the question (in English or Chinese), and send your name, address, HKID number (first 4 digits) and telephone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 24 December 2019. 10 readers will be picked and individually notified.

■Question: What is the biggest obstacle youngsters face today?

An update on the latest cultural events

Text: Staff Reporter