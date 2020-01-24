Editorial : Stability of the Chinese economy

What outsiders are most concerned about is whether China's economic growth rate for next year will be significantly lower than this year. As usual, the meeting's statement is "to ensure that the economy will operate within a reasonable interval". A concrete growth target may have to be confirmed by the State Council. In the first three quarters of this year, the GDP grew by 6.2%. The growth rate of the whole year may probably be maintained at 6%. As experts from all sides expect next year's growth rate to be lower, the central government will have to make sure that the economy will operate within a reasonable interval with all its might.

China is already the world's second biggest economy. It has not been easy for its economy to maintain such a medium to high rate of growth in an international environment that is so full of challenges. The Chinese economy grew from 59 trillion yuan in 2013 to nearly 92 trillion yuan in 2018. Even if the growth rate falls to 5%, it will still be the highest among world powers. But during the conference, the first item of the "six things to stabilise" is the stabilisation of the employment market. Next year there will be 8.5 million university graduates. Though the rate of increase is slowing, the number is still rising. Furthermore, nearly one million soldiers will retire from military service and there are people leaving villages for work in the cities. There is also a new requirement from the conference — it has to be ensured that "zero employment" must not happen to any family. That means there must not be a family of which all members are unemployed. In other words, the pressure on employment is real. By the calculation that an increase of the economic rate by 1 percentage point translates into two million jobs, the growth rate has to reach at least 5.5% to meet the goal of providing 11 million jobs as in 2019. In the first 10 months of this year 11.93 million people were newly employed, meaning that the goal has been achieved earlier than expected. The centre of discussion is whether this momentum can be kept next year.

Changes to the employment demography not only show the situation in the employment market but also offer a glimpse into the progress of economic restructuring. As of late 2018 the country has a working population of 770 million. Of them, 210 million work in the mining industry and the manufacturing industry, while 350 million work in the service industry. The increase in jobs in the service industry has offset the reduction in demand for workers in the manufacturing industry because of relocation overseas and the enhancement of technology. Furthermore, the increase is continuing. As for practitioners in high technology, the information transfer, software and information technology industries hire 10.55 million people, while the scientific research and technological service industries employ 12.3 million people. The increase has been significant.

Things happening around the globe have been affecting China's economic situation. What is welcoming is that a ceasefire has been accepted by both sides in the Sino-US trade war and Britain's withdrawal from the European Union is taking shape. All this will make a positive contribution to an upturn in international markets as well as China's economic growth. However, for the Chinese economy to grow healthily, the key lies with the domestic situation and more importantly the success or failure of reform.

明報社評2019.12.16：經濟求穩轉型有序 壓力巨大毋須過慮

一年一度為下一年經濟發展訂定目標和政策的中央經濟工作會議12日落幕，會議官方報道中提到「穩」字29次。

外界最關注的是中國明年經濟增長率會不會大幅低於今年的水平，經濟工作會議一如既往般的表述還是「確保經濟運行在合理區間」，具體增長目標，相信要等國務院核算。今年前三季度的GDP增長率是6.2%，全年增長應該可以維持在6%，各方的專家預測明年會有所下降，中央如何確保在合理區間，就要出盡渾身解數。

中國已經是全球第二大經濟體，在充滿挑戰的國際環境中能夠保持中高速增長，來之不易，經濟規模從2013年的59萬億元增加到2018年的近92萬億元，即使增速降到5%，還是大國中最快的。但經濟工作會議提出要保持「六穩」的頭一項就是穩就業，明年將有850萬大學畢業生，增幅正在縮小，但人數還在增加，加上約有100萬名軍人退役，以及農村進城打工的人員，除此以外，經濟工作會議還提出一項新的要求，要確保沒有一個家庭是零就業的，即不能有家庭成員全部失業，就業壓力是一個實實在在的需求。按照經濟增長率每提高1%能提供200萬個就業職位計算，維持2019年新增就業崗位1100萬個的指標，明年增長率起碼要達到5.5%。今年前10個月新增就業人數1193萬，提前實現全年目標，明年是否能夠保持這個動力，成為討論焦點。

從就業人口結構變化看，不但能顯示就業形勢，還可以窺視經濟轉型的進展。截至2018年底，全國就業人口7.7億，其中從事工礦業和製造業的2.1億人，服務業從業人員為3.5億人。服務業新增崗位數量，不但吸納了製造業因為外遷或者技術提升減少對工人需求的部分，而且自身還在增長中。其中在高科技行業的從業員人數，信息傳輸、軟件和信息技術服務業僱用1055萬人，科學研究和技術服務業僱用1230萬人，對比都有大幅增長。

國際環境一直影響中國的經濟狀况，可喜的是中美貿易戰終於停火，英國脫歐協議有了眉目，這些對國際市場回暖有積極作用，對中國經濟增長也有正面影響，但中國經濟要健康發展，關鍵還是在國內，而且是在改革的成敗得失。

■Glossary

hammer out : If people hammer out an agreement or treaty, they succeed in producing it after a long or difficult discussion

translate into : to change sth, or to be changed, into a different form

demography : the changing number of births, deaths, diseases, etc. in a community over a period of time; the scientific study of these changes