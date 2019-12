【明報專訊】It's been a long time since Bradford has had anything to eat. "You get used to going hungry when you're alone on an island in the middle of a vast ocean (一片汪洋), but I feel things will eventually look up," he said confidently (自信地). It was at that instant that an apple landed at his feet. "See, things are already looking up!" In this instance look up refers to life, business or a situation getting better.