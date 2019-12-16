A Journey Backwards : A quick look back

Perturbed, I turned back to my own previous writings for clues. What was I excited about? What did the end of a year mean to my readers? Among a string of files in a folder too messy to be called an archive, something caught my eyes. This column started five years ago (alas, time flies!) during the infamous 2014, when the wave of social movements first hit society. Traces of sleepless nights, discussions on the Umbrella Movement and deliberation about social norms nestled among published articles, which now seem alien to me. In between the painful topics were my attempts to refer to movies, appreciate the arts, introduce my friend's adorable feline company and the next new event space around the corner of the street, etc. None of them managed to shake off the spell of frustration I was under. I might have been writing about anything, but they were all essentially about the saga in the streets.

So I guess there are no short cuts to navigating the maze of emotions and frustrations we are under. There may not even be a clear way out. Document how each day goes by, because the days, together with the way we remember them, are the living records of the social movement, inevitably woven into the fabric of our lives.

Merry Christmas, and please be well and safe.

