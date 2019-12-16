名人教英文：Enter into、chase after... 錯？

× Incorrect: We were not allowed to enter into the house.

ˊ Correct: We were not allowed to enter the house.

兩句話都是說，我們不准進入屋子。唯一的分別是，說enter就好，enter into是錯的。

事實是，enter本身解作進入，into也是進入的意思，enter into似乎就不必要地重疊了。

但這並不等於enter into永遠是錯的，英文中確有enter into的講法。譬如說：

‧The two investors decided to enter into a long term business relationship. 兩名投資者決定進入一段長久的營商關係。

類似的用法有enter into an agreement合約、協議；以及a discussion討論、對話。

也即是說，enter into的講法不但正確，而且頗為普遍，用來表達投入或積極參與、熱衷於某事：it is correct and common when it means to participate in, to take an active role or interest in something.

‧The ongoing protests have prompted him to quit banking to enter into politics. 持續的抗爭促使他放棄銀行業，投身政治。

‧After a long stand-off, the two sides have finally agreed to enter into negotiations. 經過一段長時間的僵持，雙方終於決定談判。

另一個跟enter into一樣、會引起類似文首疑問的詞組，是chase after。

大家都可能聽過的說法是，chase本身已解作追逐，要追，當然是從後面追，所以只應該說I chased him我追他，而不會說I chased after him我從後面追他？

答案是，不一定呢，英文肯定有chase after的講法。

‧He took off, and I chased him. 他拔腳跑了，我追他。

‧He took off more than a minute ago, but I decided to still chase after him. 他超過一分鐘前就拔腳跑了，但我仍然決定去追他。

上面兩句說話最大的分別，是第一句的行動是即時的，而第二句的追逐，就明顯有時間及距離上的分別，因而有「可望而不可即」的場景。

也許就同時解釋了chase after是指男女關係上的追求。

‧He is always chasing after women. 他會追求任何女子。

‧Chasing after material possessions seems to be his goal in life. 他的人生目標似乎就是追求擁有物質。

總之要記得，enter into、chase after都是正確的英文用法。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com