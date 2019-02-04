Editorial : US's change in policies towards China

Since the era of Richard Nixon, the core of the US's policies towards China has been engagement and interactions. At first Washington's focus was "allying itself with China to contain the Soviet Union", which then shifted to trade and economic interests. After the June Fourth incident, "containment" featured more prominently in the US's policies towards China for a certain period of time. However, even when Washington played the "human rights" card, what it cared about most was still economic interests. In the era of "peaceful interactions" between China and the US, both sides talked business, and Hong Kong played a role as a bridge and doubtless profited massively. US businesses also took Hong Kong as an important city for their operations.

But in recent years, China and the US's relationship has experienced a sudden change. While in the past the focus was on "engagement and interactions", now it is on full-blown "containment and confrontation". Though US president Donald Trump cares much more about trade and economic interests than democracy and human rights, the atmosphere in Washington has not been the same over the past two years. Political circles in Washington now tend to view China with a Cold War mentality, emphasising containment politically and the decoupling of high technology economically. There has also been a rise in ideological manoeuvres.

As the US's top diplomat, Mike Pompeo has often used the term "the Chinese Communist Party" rather than "China" or "the Chinese government" when talking about the issue of China in order to step up the use of ideology to gain other nations' support for Washington's containment. It is impossible for such an abrupt change in policies towards China not to be accompanied by a corresponding change in policies towards Hong Kong. The passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act reflects "an era of struggles and confrontation" between China and the US during which the US's policies towards Hong Kong are no longer predicated upon trade and economic interests but are more centred around ideology and Hong Kong's value for political leveraging. Hanscom Smith's high-sounding words about supporting human rights in Hong Kong are nothing but a junior official's adherence to his superior's (Mike Pompeo) policies and a reflection of the US's policy change. However, commercial elites in the US's business sector are obviously worried that the trend will harm their long-term interests and even those of the US. Kurt Tong's article reflects exactly that.

Kurt Tong says that not recognising Hong Kong's unique status will definitely hurt Hong Kong and the US but will affect Beijing little. No doubt Kurt Tong is most concerned about the interests of the US. The measures he has proposed to "reinforce" Hong Kong's autonomy include strengthening dialogue between the governments of Hong Kong and the US and picking up the tempo of US officials' visits to Hong Kong so as to strengthen the US's influence in Hong Kong. Many questions will be asked as to how Beijing will look at these proposals. Some political and commercial elites want Washington to be careful, warning that Hong Kong's fall resulting from Washington's "tricks" will be disadvantageous to the US and that Washington must not play the Hong Kong card out of proportion. That, however, does not mean that they are asking Washington to stop playing the Hong Kong card to contain China. Kurt Tong also emphasises that Hong Kong is a useful platform for the US to publicise its values of open society. As Hong Kong society is divided and political ideology reigns supreme, the echoing effect brought about by Washington's increased ideological manoeuvres must not be underestimated.

明報社評2019.12.13：人權意識形態掛帥 美新政策挾港制華

美國對華政策冷戰味道愈來愈濃，投射在對港政策，就是愈益意識形態化、側重香港的政治利用價值。

尼克遜時代以來，美國對華政策核心是接觸交往，華府初期着眼「聯華制蘇」，之後則倒向經貿利益；六四事件後，美國對華政策「圍堵」成分一度加重，然而華府操作「人權牌」背後，最看重的仍是經濟利益。中美「和平交往時代」，講的是生意，香港扮演橋樑角色，當然豬籠入水，美商也以香港為重要據點。

可是近年中美關係丕變，由側重「接觸交往」倒向全面「遏制對抗」。雖然美國總統特朗普關心經貿利益遠多於民主人權，可是這兩年華府氣氛已不再一樣，華府政界傾向以冷戰思維看待中國，政治上講圍堵遏制，經濟上講高科技脫鈎，意識形態操作亦愈來愈多。

蓬佩奧作為美國最高外交官，最近談及中國問題，經常不用「中國」或「中國政府」，而是稱呼「中共」，加強利用意識形態，爭取其他國家支持華府遏制中國。美國對華政策遽變，對港政策不可能照舊。《法案》通過反映中美「鬥爭對抗時代」，美國對港政策不再以經貿利益為先，而是更側重意識形態和香港的政治利用價值。史墨客大談支持香港人權，不過是上行下效，跟隨上司蓬佩奧辦事，印證美國政策轉變。可是美國部分商界精英顯然擔心這一趨勢，將損害他們以至美國長遠利益，唐偉康文章反映的正是這一問題。

唐偉康表示，不再承認香港獨特地位，必定打擊港美，但對北京的影響卻很有限。當然，唐偉康最關心的是美國利益，他主張的「鞏固」香港自治措施，是加強港美兩地政府間對話、增加美國高官訪港次數，強化美國在港影響力，北京會怎樣看待這種主張，叫人有不少疑問。美國一些政商精英希望華府小心，「玩壞」香港對美國不利，操作香港問題不要「玩得太大」，不代表叫華府停止打香港牌制華，唐偉康也強調，對美國而言，香港是宣揚開放社會價值觀的有用平台。當前香港社會撕裂，政治意識形態掛帥，華府加強意識形態操作所帶來的共振效應，絕對不能低估。

■Glossary

redolent : making you think of the thing mentioned

ally : to give your support to another group or country

abrupt : sudden and unexpected, often in an unpleasant way