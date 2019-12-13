A Little English：The gods are not crazy 2

''Let's go down to Earth and see all the beautiful scenery,'' suggested some of the demigods.

What a wonderful idea! So off they went. They landed in a desert and met three travellers who said they were looking for someone to save the world.

The demigods looked at each other in surprise as they didn't realise the world needed saving.

''Oh but it does!'' insisted the trio (三人組), who were considered the best brains of their time. ''We mean OUR world, of course. We need someone, a great leader, who will save us from our enemies.''

''Actually, this world doesn't belong to you. Moreover, wouldn't it be better to try and save yourselves? After all, don't you have a saying 'the gods help those who help themselves' or something like that?'' the visitors asked.

''Well, we three are on a mission to find a person who can put an end to all these problems in our society — poverty, corruption, violence, greed, injustice.''

The demigods gave a good-natured (和善的) chuckle. ''Why waste your time looking for help from outside? Wise prophets through the ages have already given you the simple answer — love instead of hate. Forgive and move on. Those who seek Revenge will have great trouble getting rid of that demon, once they've found it.''

So the three philosophers wisely gave up their search and invited the cosmic visitors home for Christmas dinner instead.

■Something to discuss

All great faiths emphasise the power of love. In an age of plenty, a consumer ''paradise'', people easily fall into the trap of using money as a measure of love. This Christmas, what are some really meaningful gifts you can give to your community, your family and yourself?

Text: A Lamb