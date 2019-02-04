Coming up for Air：What Hong Kong means to us

■ What Hong Kong means to me

by Albert Wan

To me, Hong Kong will always be the land of the possible

Not the fairy tale kind of possible where streets

are paved with gold, and

money grows on trees

But the possible that comes with

endless toil,

perseverance, and

compassion

In Hong Kong there is always a way

A way to build it,

to make it fit,

to get it running

A way to do more,

to be selfless,

to care

'No' or 'can't do it' is an answer that is rarely accepted here

In Hong Kong

skyscrapers perch atop treacherous slopes

canteens thrive in unlikely spaces

bookshops occupy the 27th floor

In Hong Kong the streets are

paved with the blood, sweat and

tears of Hong Kongers

who chase dreams big and small

Dreams shattered

Dreams realised

Dreams in limbo

In Hong Kong the possible and the practical do battle

On streets

Online

In dining rooms

In dreams

'How much is a democracy worth to you?'

'I'm sorry we don't trade in human flesh'

'But they do'

'Possession is nine-tenths of the law'

In Hong Kong where everything is possible

For the depraved

the obedient

the resilient

In Hong Kong where nothing is possible.

by Angel Lai

''Why haven't you gone back to Singapore yet?'' This is one question I have been asked often since the beginning of June 2019, one which has been asked more frequently as the situation in Hong Kong became increasingly perilous with clashes after clashes. Born in Hong Kong, I migrated to Singapore at a young age but have returned to live here for more than a decade. Holder of a Singaporean passport and with my whole family living there, it does not make sense to acquaintances why I stay on in this city torn asunder by unrest and violence. This is one question that I kept asking myself too, why am I still here in Hong Kong?

On the 12th of June, I stood on a bench in Tamar Park, watching as billows of tear gas rose from afar as canister after canister was fired into the dense crowds. Few had expected or were prepared for such swift and vicious actions by the police; we were a world away from the professional, military-grade gear we now don. My friend gripped my hand as we retreated with hundreds of others, all forced into the narrow path along the promenade with shouts of ''One, two, one, two'' and ''Come on, keep moving!'' To me, from that day on, Hong Kong will never be the same again, things cannot and will not go back to the way they were, the only way is to move forward.

For more than six months, Hong Kongers have not backed down. In the face of police brutality and attacks, arrests and prosecution, injuries and deaths, we remain defiant. This time of crisis has seen the remarkable manifestation of the traits Hong Kongers are known for: shrewdness, resilience, resourcefulness, creativity... and the courage to stand for what we believe in. There has never been a time I was prouder to be a Hong Konger. Hong Kong is home, and we shall carry on.

■ What Hong Kong Means to Me

by Jenny Smith

For me, living in Hong Kong is inseparable from the Cantonese language the city runs on. Since moving here three years ago, I've taken language lessons on and off. My Cantonese is never going to be impressive, but that's not really the point. For me, learning Cantonese is a window into a far more interesting and dynamic Hong Kong than the two-dimensional version that is offered up to tourists and most expats. Cantonese, a language that is both incredibly straightforward and maddeningly complicated, provides a window into the hearts and minds of the local population.

Here are three phrases in Cantonese that, for different reasons, have made me love this brave, no bullshit city even more than I already did:

First, the ubiquitous ''Aiya!'' which functions as a local ''ooh la la!'' except the Cantonese version also means ''oh my God,'' ''how absurd,'' and ''WTF!'' I cannot imagine raising my children without this very useful phrase.

Next up, ''hou faan,'' very troublesome. As a teacher, I use this phrase as an end-of-term Zen koan when I must deal with problematic students. I find the fact I can cram so much judgment and exasperation into two syllables infinitely soothing.

Finally, ''aat,'' (pawnshop). I've probably never said this word out loud, but aat was one of the first Chinese characters I learned to read. Hong Kong's traditional pawnshop signs are distinctive and ubiquitous, and evocative of the soul of the city — an ancient eminently practical trade that continues, somewhat mysteriously, to thrive in Hong Kong's contemporary hyper-modern cityscape. Not unlike the Cantonese language itself, come to think of it.