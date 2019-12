4. Was against; strongly disagreed with.

5. Gave food to.

6. A container for storing liquids, like milk when having coffee or English tea.

8. Accepted as one's own: e.g. someone else's child into one's own family.

Clues Down

1. Moves into every part of an area, like water from a spilled glass.

2. A: How much were you paid for that job, B?

B: I _______ $80 per hour.

3. Caused to become less in amount, number or size.

7. Someone who gathers information for an enemy.

- by David Foulds