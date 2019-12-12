名人教英文：Hobson's choice 無可選擇

吉姆：我來是要看看你的新車。

Steffie: OK. I'll take you to the garage.

斯蒂菲：好，我和你到車房去。

Jim: Wow! It looks fantastic. It must be the latest model.

吉姆：哇，很漂亮，一定是最新款式。

Steffie: It is and it's very eco-friendly because it's a hybrid. Fuel consumption is very low.

斯蒂菲：不錯，而且是一輛混合動力汽車，耗油量很低，有利保護環境。

Jim: But you told me you wanted it in green and this is blue.

吉姆：但你說過要一輛綠色的啊，這一輛卻是藍色。

Steffie: You're right I did, but the model is so popular that the dealer only had this one left and he said they wouldn't have any more in for three months. And I needed a new car straightaway.

斯蒂菲：我是那樣說過，但這款汽車很暢銷，汽車商說只剩下這一輛，三個月之後才有新貨，而我目前就要一輛新車代步。

Jim: So it was Hobson's choice, that or nothing.

吉姆：然則你是無可選擇，一是要藍色的，一是不要。

Steffie: Yes, but I can live with blue.

斯蒂菲：是啊，而我不大介意藍色。◆

十六世紀時，英國劍橋有個霍布森（Thomas Hobson），經營馬匹出租，但客人不許選擇，只可租最靠近馬房門口的一匹。這樣，每匹馬工作時間差不多，可免任何一匹過勞。所以，Hobson's choice（霍布森的選擇）就是「無可選擇」的意思，例如：As all the other hotels are full, we can either stay at this one, or we can't find a place to sleep: it's Hobson's choice（其他旅館都已客滿，我們不在這家旅館下榻，就沒有地方睡覺，根本無可選擇）。

作者︰古德明

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。