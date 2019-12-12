Editorial：HK's two profit generators

The new Scheme of Control Agreements between the government and the two companies came into effect early last year. The permitted rate of return was revised downwards from 9.99% to 8%. Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing said that the adjustment might cut the electricity bill by at least 5%. The reality is that the two companies have increased their tariffs year after year. Last year CLP and HK Electric announced their 2% and 6.8% tariff hikes respectively. The so-called Scheme of Control Agreements are in fact agreements that guarantee the power companies' profits. Given that their permitted rates of return are linked to their fixed asset values, to seek to impose tariff increases and squeeze citizens as they please, they only need to put up more facilities like electricity generators and ''blow up'' their fixed asset values. In recent years the government has gone green and sought to bring about emission reductions. By requiring the two companies to increase their proportions of natural gas generation, it has given the latter the best justification for their yearly tariff hikes.

The two companies' increases in basic tariffs this year are not big, but those in their fuel costs are considerable. HK Electric's is 6%, and CLP's, more than 10%. They estimated earlier that their tariff increases would be as much as 5.9% (CLP) and 8.9% (HK Electric) next year. True, the figures differ from the ones just announced. That just means they dared not take huge bites at citizens' money. One may not very well say they work together with citizens to tide over difficulties. The government will dip into the public purse to ease the strain on the people. By doing so, it will actually subsidise the two companies' tariff increases — put the taxpayer's hard-earned money into their purses.

Last year the government announced that it would spend $8.7 billion on electricity bill subsidies. Each household would receive $3,000 by instalment over 60 months and get $5,000 in total including this year's subsidies. Regarding the tariff increases, both government officials and the two companies have stressed that the government's electricity bill subsidies will presumably offset tariff increases in respect of most households. CLP has mentioned its cooperation with the government in introducing ''multiple measures to offset tariff increase''. HK Electric has talked about its series of relief measures, saying that with the government's subsidy plan unveiled earlier, nearly all of their customers may expect to pay less in the whole 2020 than this year. They seem to have said citizens would not have to foot the bill as if there were no tariff increases. As it is the government that grants subsidies, it is the taxpayer that ought to foot the bill.

It is not unfair to say the two companies' relief measures are just petty favours. CLP's $200 million relief scheme is aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises and citizens. The amount is just a drop in the ocean for CLP, whose annual profits top $10 billion. HK Electric has not clearly stated how much has to do with its measures, such as waiving its 70,000 low-consumption non-residential customers' tariff increases for six months. The two companies are certain to make profits year after year without having to dread recession. Now that Hong Kong's economy is faced with difficulty, the two companies can certainly bear greater social responsibility rather than muddle through with high-flown rhetoric.

明報社評 2019.12.11：政府公帑紓困措施 淪為補貼兩電加價

「兩電」明年加價，中電加幅2.5%，港燈則加5.2%。香港經濟衰退，不久前政府才推出紓困措施增加電費補貼，然而兩電加價卻大大抵消相關紓困作用。政府「加碼」津貼市民，到頭來變成間接補貼兩電加價。

政府與兩電的利潤管制新協議去年初生效，兩電准許利潤回報率由9.99％下調至8％，環境局長黃錦星說過，調低回報率可令電費減少5％或以上，現實卻是電費繼續年年加，去年中電和港燈分別宣布加價2％和6.8%。所謂利潤管制協議，實際是「保證必賺協議」。由於兩電的准許回報與固定資產掛鈎，只要增建機組等設施、「谷大」固定資產價值，就可要求加價，向市民予取予攜；近年政府推動環保減排、要求兩電提高燃氣發電比例，更為兩電年年加價提供了「最佳理由」。

今年兩電的基本電費增幅不高，然而燃料費增幅卻頗大，港燈加幅6％，中電加幅更超過一成。兩電之前「預測」，明年電費加幅將高達5.9%（中電）及8.9%（港燈），跟現在公布的加幅，雖有差距，然而這不過代表兩電最終未敢「獅子開大口」，談不上真正與民共渡時艱，現實是政府動用公帑紓困濟民，結果卻變成間接補貼兩電加價，將納稅人的血汗錢，放入兩電口袋中。

去年政府宣布撥款87億元電費津貼，每戶可獲3000元，分60個月發放，連同今年紓困補貼，每戶合共得到5000元。今次電費加價，無論政府官員和兩電方面都強調，預料政府的電費津貼可抵消大部分住戶電費加幅。中電表示與政府合作「多管齊下抵消電價調整」，港燈則說公司有一系列紓緩措施，「連同政府早前公布的補貼計劃，預計幾乎全部客戶的全年電費支出較今年為低」，云云。兩電說得好像「沒有加價」、市民毋須「埋單」一樣，然而既然是政府補貼，真正負責埋單的自然就是納稅人。

平情而論，兩電的紓緩措施只屬小恩小惠。中電推出2億元紓緩計劃，協助中小企和市民，然而中電每年盈利過百億元，2億元不過是九牛一毛；港燈方面，諸如向7萬個低用電量非住宅客戶提供半年豁免加幅期等措施，究竟涉款多少，亦沒有說清楚。兩電年年穩賺毋懼衰退，現在香港經濟有難，兩電絕對可以作出更大社會承擔，而不是用華麗說辭蒙混過關。

■Glossary

tide over (sth)：to get over or surmount (a difficulty, time of stress, etc.)

muddle through：to attain one's object by good fortune rather than good management

high-flown：(of language and ideas) very grand and complicated