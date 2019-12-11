You can't turn the clock back!

The album The Dark Side of the Moon rose to Billboard number one in the US, and "Time" was released as a US single; pretty amazing for a song that's almost seven minutes long! "Time" deals with the realisation that life can't be about forever chasing the next goal, but should focus on taking control of your destiny, and using time wisely.

This song was sung at my school by a form five student Mark at a recent English day event hosted in my English activity room. Mark introduced the song to the assembled junior forms with the caveat that they shouldn't waste their time. Sage advice from a teenager.

I (Q) asked Mark (M) about the song.

(Q) Why do you like this song?

(M)Firstly, it's a pretty cool song with the alarm bell sound effects and psychedelic guitar solos, songs these days just don't have that same vintage feel. Sure, it's an old song, but if the music's good then it doesn't matter if it's old or not. If it's a good song it will always be good, not just for that era but also for young people today. I've been listening to old songs since I was 14, and there is a lot of timeless music out there.

Secondly, the real power of the song is the lyrics and meaning. It's definitely a story about someone wasting time when he was young, then he grows up and he suddenly learns he missed the starting gun. He doesn't want to live a life not worth mentioning. So, don't waste time no matter how young or old you are because time passes quickly.

(Q)What is your favourite part of the song?

(M)I think the part "So you run and you run to catch up with the sun ..." is my favourite part. The lyrics really paint a picture in my head, and it feels so relatable to me. Forever chasing the sun as summer turns into winter and as one year turns into the next.

So, what do you think? Can time really be wasted if it's used to stop and smell the roses? The time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.

'Time'

Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day

Fritter and waste the hours in an offhand way

Kicking around on a piece of ground in your home town

Waiting for someone or something to show you the way

Tired of lying in the sunshine staying home to watch the rain

You are young and life is long and there is time to kill today

And then one day you find ten years have got behind you

No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun

So you run and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking

Racing around to come up behind you again

The sun is the same in a relative way but you're older

Shorter of breath and one day closer to death

Every year is getting shorter never seem to find the time

Plans that either come to naught or half a page of scribbled lines

Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way

The time is gone, the song is over, thought I'd something more to say

■Glossary

vintage經典的

relatable引起共鳴的

fritter浪費

naught無

■Quiz

Find words from the passage which could be replaced by the following:

(1) a warning of specific limitations_________________

(2) words of wisdom_________________

(3) hallucination-inducing_________________

By Michael Agopsowicz

Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

