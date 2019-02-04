Editorial : Seize the opportunity to consolidate fragile peace

A sea of protesters reappeared on Hong Kong Island, participating in the International Human Rights Day March initiated by the CHRF. The CHRF said 800,000 people took to the streets while the police estimated that the turnout peaked at 183,000. It was the first rally by the CHRF in more than four months to be given a letter of no objection by the police. One major concern about the event had been whether there would be any instances of serious violence that might shatter the relatively peaceful atmosphere in society over the past two weeks. Fortunately, the march turned out to be generally peaceful and orderly. The police also refrained from using any weapons like tear gas canisters.

After half a year's evolution, the storm over the extradition bill has now come to a turning point. Although citizens' discontent with the government is still running high, the incessant violence has indeed also left many people exhausted. Some on the internet initiated another "general strike on three fronts" yesterday in the hope of paralysing society once again, but very few people responded to the call. Some did try to disrupt the public transportation system during the morning rush hour to prevent people from commuting to work but the effect was minimal. Many people still have fresh memories of being "forced to walk out" in mid-November. Another call for a "general strike on three fronts" might meet with a backlash. That said, it may still be wishful thinking to suppose that violence will gradually subside from now on.

In order to curb violence and stop unrest, the SAR government must not merely rely on "iron-fisted tactics". Any soft measure adopted must also be even softer. It is true that the turnout at the CHRF march on Sunday was lower than those held in June and July. However, considering that hundreds of thousands of people still insisted on taking to the streets after the electorate had expressed their discontent to the government just two weeks ago, their turnout shows that many peaceful, rational, non-violent citizens do not think the landslide victory of the pan-democratic camp at the district council elections means the end of the story. On the contrary, by continuing to join marches, they call on the authorities to address their demands. The authorities emphasised that one must never succumb to violence. Now that tension in society has "relatively eased" and violence has abated to some degree, the government should seize the opportunity opened up by the present atmosphere and take action with concrete effects by, for instance, setting up an independent commission of inquiry. Then it can address the public sentiment, settle people's grievances and consolidate the fragile peace at this moment.

明報社評2019.12.10：「和平」狀態脆弱易碎 把握時機理順民情

反修例風暴持續半年，不滿政府情緒依然高漲，然而暴力總算暫時有所緩和。民陣12．8遊行，其間雖有零星暴力破壞，包括針對終審法院及高等法院縱火，惟總體而言遊行仍是和平有序，各方均見克制，未有發生激烈警民衝突；網上號召的新一輪「三罷」（罷工、罷課、罷市）行動，昨天並未掀起漣漪，社會運作如常。暴力持續多月，社會疲憊不已，各方願意多些克制當然是好事，然而眼前「相對和平」狀况實際仍很脆弱，局勢隨時可以急轉直下，難以拿兩三周事態作準。由區議會選舉到12．8大遊行，大批市民以和平方式向政府表達不滿，當局應把握時機，採取更多切實行動理順民情，讓社會能真正回復和平安寧。

民陣發起「國際人權日遊行」，港島人海再現，民陣表示有80萬人上街，警方估計最高峰有18.3萬人。這是警方4個多月來，首次再向民陣遊行批出不反對通知書，外界其中一個關注點是會否發生嚴重暴力事件，敲碎過去兩周社會相對和平的氣氛。可幸最終遊行大致和平有序舉行，警方亦未有使用催淚彈等任何武器。

反修例風暴經過半年演化，現正處於轉折時期。市民不滿政府情緒仍然高漲，可是對於暴力持續不息，很多人亦確實感到疲倦。網上有人號召昨天又來一次「大三罷」，企圖再次癱瘓社會，惟響應者寥寥，有人在早上繁忙時間試圖干擾公共交通運輸，妨礙他人上班，惟並無多少作用。不少市民對於上月中「被三罷」記憶猶新，現在再搞「大三罷」行動，可能惹來反彈，然而以為暴力會就此漸漸止息，也未免流於一廂情願。

特區政府「止暴制亂」，不能一味靠「硬功」，軟的也要更軟。周日民陣遊行，參與人數雖然比6、7月時為少，然而考慮到兩周前市民才剛剛以選票向政府表達不滿，仍有數以十萬計的市民堅持上街抗議，反映很多「和理非」（和平、理性、非暴力）市民，並未因為民主派在區選大勝，覺得事件已經結束，反而希望繼續透過遊行，要求當局回應訴求。權力當局之前一直強調，不能向暴力屈服；現在社會局勢「相對緩和」，暴力有所收斂，政府應該把握現時氣氛，採取實際有效行動，諸如設立獨立調查委員會，回應民情化解民怨，鞏固刻下脆弱的和平。

■Glossary

run high : If people's feelings are running high, they are angry or excited.

soothe : to make sb who is anxious, upset, etc. feel calmer

succumb to sth : to give way to sth stronger