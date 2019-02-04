John Larrysson's Column : Xmas vs. Christmas

First, there is no atheist war on Christmas. In the English speaking world most atheists celebrate Christmas. They just do not perform any religious observances, just like many Christians.

There has been a war on Christmas, by strict Protestants, called Puritans who banned the celebration of Christmas in England hundreds of years ago. Their reasoning was that Christmas is a pagan celebration, whose name was changed. There is nothing about Christmas in the Bible nor any reference to the date of Christ's birth. The Puritans ruled England from their execution of Charles I on the 30th of January 1649 until the return of his son Charles II on the 29th of May 1660. After they lost control of the government of England, Christmas was restored.

The X in Xmas does not represent crossing the name out. It is not even English. The X in Xmas is an ancient abbreviation using the Greek letter chi (X). In Greek, the name Christ (Χριστός) begins with chi (X). Short forms were important because, a thousand years ago the cost of writing material was very high.

The second part of Christmas, mas is short for mass. A mass is a Catholic religious ritual. The Catholic church celebrates a midnight mass of Christ (Cristes mæsse in Old English) to celebrate Christ's birth on 25th December.

There is nothing immoral or irreligious about the use of the abbreviation Xmas instead of Christmas. However keep in mind that some people may get annoyed.

Audio and full text:

link.mingpao.com/15488.htm