Australian in HK : My Christmas wishes

2.I hope that Carrie Lam will be willing to dialogue with all sectors of HK society, like Nelson Mandela whose dialogue with his enemies saved South Africa from civil war, and like today's recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, whose dialogue ended a 20-year war.

3.I hope the protesters will imitate Mahatma Gandhi, the world's most successful protester, who totally opposed violence and vandalism.

4.I hope the police will use brains rather than brawn to protect HK.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

