Australian in HK : My Christmas wishes

【明報專訊】1.In order to better understand the HK situation, I hope that only people who speak Cantonese and English will work at the Liaison Office.
2.I hope that Carrie Lam will be willing to dialogue with all sectors of HK society, like Nelson Mandela whose dialogue with his enemies saved South Africa from civil war, and like today's recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, whose dialogue ended a 20-year war.
3.I hope the protesters will imitate Mahatma Gandhi, the world's most successful protester, who totally opposed violence and vandalism.
4.I hope the police will use brains rather than brawn to protect HK.
■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
Website: www.v2catholic.com
E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com