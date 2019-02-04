A Book Explorer's Odyssey : Shortest Way Home

It was his unbelievably impressive résumé that drew me to his autobiography, Shortest Way Home, published earlier this year to coincide with his presidential campaign. Despite its political nature, the book has received positive reviews, with a Guardian reviewer calling it as the best political autobiography since Barack Obama.

The book recounts his upbringing, education and time in office. It opens with a highly poetic depiction of a morning in South Bend, the city in Indiana where he was born: "the amber night light yields and the sky deepens into a kind of electric indigo. The species of light evolve around you, from luminous ambience to discrete points of light along the horizon, the general giving way to the specific." With the chapter segueing (流暢地過渡) into a blizzard in 1978, the author traces his origins and upbringing, skilfully invoking the collective memory of his people he was ultimately to govern.

Buttigieg chronicles the ups and downs of a city that used to house "the largest paper box factory in Indiana and one of the largest in the world" but that went on a path of decline later. Such was its predicament that the magazine Newsweek ran a story called "America's Dying Cities" in 2011, ranking South Bend in eighth place. Against such a backdrop, Buttigieg ran for mayor of his hometown, sweeping to victory by winning nearly 74% of the vote (he was to be reelected with over 80% of the vote four years later). The book enthuses about the reforms he introduced to the administration. He set up a centralised system for handling complaints and enquiries, something equivalent to what is called "1823" in our city. Drawing on his analytical expertise as a consultant at McKinsey, he employed big data to create "the first objective asset map of the city, cataloging the quantity and quality of streets, fire hydrants, signs, and anything else in a public right-of-way". To tackle South Bend's problem with its sewer system, his government installed WiFi-enabled sensors across the sewer network to detect blockages.

Needless to say, Shortest Way Home is intended to put his work in a good light (美化……). It touches on issues that concern American voters, but does not really expound on his policies. In fact, the lack of concrete policy details is one of the criticisms Buttigieg has attracted as a presidential candidate, with one New York Times article succinctly summing up his strategy as "Storytelling First. Policy Details Later". In Shortest Way Home, Buttigieg writes about how his plan to extend a street named after Martin Luther King, as a tribute to the civil rights leader, met with resistance from the locals. He is keen to showcase his commitment to racial justice by describing his perseverance with the plan. Portraying himself as a centrist, pragmatic Democrat who is able to work with Republicans, he mentions his interactions with Mike Pence, the then governor of Indiana. The two were on cordial terms and were able to work on a plan to support the economies of Indiana's regional cities, but Buttigieg had no choice but to call Pence out after he signed into law a regulation that meant "any place of business, from a restaurant to an auto mechanic shop, could refuse to serve an LGBT individual or couple". Buttigieg is careful to get it across that he opposed the act not because he is homosexual himself but as a matter of principle.

All in all, Shortest Way Home is an enjoyable read even if you are not too familiar with American politics. As of now no one is certain who will emerge as the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, but with front-runners like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders all in their seventies, time is definitely on Buttigieg's side.

How is his last name pronounced?

"Buddha-judge".

Who is the author?

Pete Buttigieg was born in South Bend, Indiana. His father is from Malta, hence his last name. Buttigieg is one of the contenders in the presidential primary of the Democratic Party.

■Writer's profile

Life is a voyage, yet Terence Yip (葉凱楓) feels that a book finished is a safe journey back to Ithaca. He reviews books for Ming Pao.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com