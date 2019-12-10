Editorial : A tale of two deltas

With Shanghai as its pivot, the Yangtze River Delta covers a cluster of 26 cities in provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui. It accounts for 19.7% of the country's GDP and is of crucial importance to the country's economy as a whole. The announcement of the area's development plan implies the official beginning of the overall plan. In the future, the area will further prosper. It will facilitate the prosperity and progress of its hinterland, which is large in area, as well as that of the whole country.

As far as Hong Kong is concerned, there are two things about the integration of the Yangtze Delta that deserve in-depth discussion. The contrast between the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta showcases the national government's vision and prudence if one considers the timing of Reform and Opening Up and the hierarchy. The Shenzhen Special Economic Zone was established in 1980. Then the entire Guangdong province was at the forefront of the country's Reform and Opening Up. The rationale was that Guangdong was at the southern tip of the country and its level of economic development was not very high. As the pilot region of a policy, Guangdong would not matter much to the country as a whole no matter whether it went on to succeed or fail. Shanghai, in contrast, was an economy that accounted for about 15% of the country's GDP, making any misstep intolerable.

World history has no lack of stories of latecomers overtaking first-comers. In the first three quarters of this year, the GDP of the Yangtze River Delta reached 13.7704 trillion yuan, compared with the 6.3494 trillion yuan of the Pearl River Delta. Shanghai, the top city of the Yangtze River Delta, has a GDP exceeding 3 trillion yuan. Cities with a GDP over 1 trillion yuan include Suzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuxi and Ningbo. Guangzhou and Shenzhen, both in the Pearl River Delta, have a GDP over 2 trillion yuan each. However, no other cities in the delta are in the trillion-yuan club. The Yangtze River Delta, which has 26 cities, is in every way better than the Pearl River Delta. It is five times as big as the Pearl River Delta, which has nine cities. It is 2.5 times as populous as the Pearl River Delta.

The development of the Pearl River Delta lacked organisation. The cities developed on their own and competed with each other. That remained the case until Wang Yang became Guangdong province's party chief in 2007. He proposed the idea of three economic circles, giving the reins to Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai so that the peripheral cities were clustered together and began to cooperate.

But in the Yangtze River Delta, many meetings had been convened in Shanghai on the development of the delta (with Anhui being included in the region clandestinely) when Guangzhou and Shenzhen were still arguing over which city to be the leader of the Pearl River Delta. After the leader city was confirmed in a natural manner, it promoted development.

The central government's policies can play a role in coordination. No matter the perspective — assisting the Pearl River Delta in its development or facilitating Hong Kong in its integration into the master plan of the country's development — the creation of the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao is a shot in the arm for both the Pearl River Delta and Hong Kong. Hong Kong's connections with the international community and its status as an international financial centre are a factor that can be tapped into for the development of the Pearl River Delta, while the market and hinterland for production provided by the Pearl River Delta will add to Hong Kong's strength. However, such mutual benefits remain on the drawing board at the moment.

明報社評2019.12.09：長三角再後發先至 大灣區宜急起直追

國務院日前公布《長三角區域一體化發展規劃綱要》。

長三角區域涵蓋以上海為龍頭加上江蘇、浙江和安徽26個市的城市群，其生產總值佔全國的19.7%，對國家的整體經濟舉足輕重。公布該區域的發展規劃，意味着這個通盤計劃的正式啟動，該區域未來進一步興旺發達，能夠帶動該地區的一大片腹地，以至全國的繁榮進步。

從香港的角度看長三角區域一體化，有兩點值得深入探討。長三角與珠三角的比較，從改革開放政策的時間先後與梯次，國家的深謀遠慮，可見一斑。深圳特區成立於1980年，及後整個廣東在全國的改革開放中先行一步，當時的考慮是，廣東在南端，經濟發展水平不高，作為政策的試點，成敗對國家整體的影響不大，當時上海的經濟規模約佔全國的15%，不容有失。

後發先至的例子，在世界歷史上屢見不鮮，今年頭3季長三角區域的GDP達到137,704億元（人民幣， 下同），珠三角區域才63,494億元，長三角的龍頭上海GDP超過3萬億，超過1萬億的有蘇州、杭州、南京、無錫、寧波5個城市，珠三角的廣州和深圳都超過2萬億，但其餘能夠加入萬億GDP俱樂部的還沒有。長三角26個城市的各種條件都比珠三角優越，總體面積是珠三角9個城市的5倍，人口2.5倍。

珠三角的發展是無序的，各自發展並且相互競爭，直到汪洋2007年來廣東任書記，才提出三大經濟圈，分別以廣州、深圳和珠海領頭，將周邊的城市攏在一起合作。

反觀長三角，當廣州和深圳還在爭論誰是珠三角龍頭的時候，上海已經多次召開長三角發展會議，並且悄悄地將安徽納入長三角的區域範疇。這個龍頭地位自然確立後，反而促進了發展。

中央政府的行政政策是可以起到協調作用的，無論是從扶持珠三角區域發展的角度出發，還是從促進香港融入國家發展大局的角度出發，建立粵港澳大灣區對於珠三角和香港都是一支強心針，香港的國際聯繫，以及國際金融中心的地位，對於珠三角的發展，是一個可資利用的元素，而珠三角所提供的市場與生產的腹地，對香港則是如虎添翼，然而，這些能夠互惠互利的因素，目前都還在設想當中。

■Glossary

hinterland : the areas of a country that are away from the coast, from the banks of a large river or from the main cities

a shot in the arm : something that gives sb/sth the help or encouragement they need

on the drawing board : being prepared or considered