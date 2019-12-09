Ask & Learn聞問切：不可數名詞與冠詞

答：驟眼看來，如果一個名詞不可數，照道理就不能一個兩個地去量化，因此也不應該用冠詞。但事實上，我們會找到很多反例，例如讀者寄來的句子：

‧They are doing this as a furtherance of their scheme to convert a lot of land to the public.

那不可數名詞何時可用冠詞？

一、當該名詞有特別指定的事物

‧Would you give me the water in that pot?（特別指明是儲存在那鍋子裏的水）

‧Please do not touch the money in the envelope.（別的可以碰，放在信封裏的錢就不行）

二、當句子要標示該名詞的某一部分或類別，也就是有a kind of ...的含義

‧It is a joy to see you again after so many years.

‧After a long discussion, they realised that it was all a misunderstanding.

讀者的例子是a furtherance of，屬於第二類。

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)