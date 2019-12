【明報專訊】"This is it," Teddy said. "This is the last book I'm going to look in. If we don't find the answer here, we'll never find it!" Felix suddenly felt foolish. "Sorry," he said, "but I've forgotten what we're looking up!" In this case, look up refers to consulting (查閱) books or maps or reference material (參考資料) to locate (找出) specific information. "I think we were looking up how far it is from here to the moon," Teddy answered.