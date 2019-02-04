A Journey Backwards : A decennial celebration of homecoming

This coming weekend (13 to 16 December), visitors to Lai Chi Wo will be greeted by a rare, festive scene, namely Sha Tau Kok Hing Chun Yeuk Da Chiu Festival (沙頭角慶春約打醮). Huge bamboo structures have been built to stage Cantonese Opera shows, while vegan feasts are provided for everyone.

The occasion is held once a decade jointly by seven villages, which belong to the Hing Chun Engagement, a pact which dates back to the Qing Dynasty, when they were committed to supporting each other. They worked together to enliven (使有生氣) the mountainous, barren area into an arable (可耕作的) settlement that had supported them for generations. Every ten years, they come together to celebrate their community and pay tribute to the gods.

Over the past decades, villagers have left their homes for the city, or for job opportunities overseas. The festival became a homecoming occasion for reunion and reminiscence of the old union, spirit and times.

Speaking of homecoming, look out for an installation in So Lo Pun, one of the Hing Chun Yeuk villages, if you are hiking to visit the area. A signature tree scientifically known as Delonix regia, also fondly named flame of the forest, has been installed with colourful bird houses, symbolising the return to home. Take a picture with it to share your well-wishes for the villages before you hike on. Follow the bird-shaped signage which will lead you to Lai Chi Wo, the main site of celebration.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/HCYDaChiu2019/

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards