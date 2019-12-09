名人教英文：Crux與「戲肉」

曾多次聽到有人把 crux 講成crust，這肯定是錯的。Crust是指任何物體硬的外層，像a thin crust of snow；而bread crust，就是我們口語的麵包「皮」。

Crux，拉丁文中指十字，但與宗教的十字架無關，用於英文，解作困難difficulty或puzzle疑團，包含一點在十字路口（crossroads）徘徊的意思。

‧The rule of law should have been the crux of democracy. 法治精神原應是民主制度的核心。

‧The crux of Hong Kong's crisis is Beijing's excessive emphasis on "one country" over "two systems". 香港危機的癥結，就是北京過分着重「一國」先於「兩制」。

‧The crux of Hong Kong's problems is that we need true universal suffrage — minus Beijing's power to screen out candidates who are politically "unfit" in its eyes. 香港問題的核心，是我們要有真普選——除去北京可篩走政治「不適當」候選人的權力。

‧The crux of the trial is his whereabouts at the time of the murder. 這場審訊的重點，是謀殺發生之際，他到底身在何處。

‧Never mind the wedding ceremony. The crux is do you really love her? 不必理會婚禮。重點是，你愛她嗎？

也有許多人用heart心臟來代替crux，以示重要、中心部位，a critical, central point：the heart of the matter。

‧Let's stop arguing superficially and get to the heart of the matter. 我們停止表面的爭執，直接談問題的核心吧。

‧Sigh. As expected, money was at the heart of the matter. 唉！一如所料，講到底也不過是為了錢。

留意以上這句，譯做中文不必用上重點、癥結、核心之類的詞語，用回我們的常用語更能達意。

中英文一樣，不管寫作或說話，最好避免重複用同樣的字。在英語寫作中，懂得用同義詞 synonyms 非常重要。

譬如說，不想重複crux或heart of the matter，可以簡單改說the focus、the focal point 焦點。

‧We mustn't digress. We must stick to the focus of the matter. 大家不可離題，必須專注事件的焦點。

更好的說法，可以是：

‧We mustn't digress. Let's focus on what really matters.

視乎上文下理，crux的同義詞另有core核心、essence精粹及gist主旨。

‧Cash flow often lies at the core of the small shop's problems. 資金周轉不靈老是這家小店的最大問題。

‧Don't tell me everything. I just need to know the essence/gist of their argument. 不用什麼都告訴我。我只要知道他們論點的撮要/重點。

留意上述essence及gist的用法，主旨是不必囉嗦，把重點「一句過」說明就好。最後還有許多人都未必知道的：

Meat of the matter，一樣解作事件主題、核心或重點。

為什麼會用到meat肉呢？這個，也許記得我們口語中「戲肉」的肉就好。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com