"It takes more than one day's cold for water to freeze three feet deep," as the saying goes. The general politicisation of Hong Kong society has not happened overnight. But the anti-amendment storm has pushed the situation to an unprecedented high. Generally speaking, "general politicisation" a supposedly apolitical domain gets involved in political factors unnecessarily, resulting in a variety of situations ranging from ways of handling matters becoming at odds with the way of the world to decisions being made in violation of the etiquette of the related profession.

Such a trend has been quite obvious in Hong Kong in recent years. Hardly a day goes by without some emotional arguments going on in the legislative chamber. Since the outbreak of the anti-amendment storm in June, the situation of general politicisation has further intensified. It has even been spreading to every sector of society. Over the past few months, there have been people who have been ostracised because of their political stance. Some have even been forced out or "purged" by their companies. On the other hand, some have advocated that people should turn every aspect of their daily lives into a political platform. From clothing, food, accommodation to transportation, everything has become a tool for political struggles.

Hong Kong is a society of freedom and diversity. It is a matter of personal freedom to choose which shop to patronise and which media group to tune into. Though personal prejudice might be involved, it is still the choice of the person. In the past, there were newspapers from the left, central and right wings for anyone to choose from. This has not changed even in this era of the internet. When it comes to supermarkets, some might think that goods from the mainland are inexpensive but of good quality. Some might have more confidence in imports or only purchase from a specific chain store. In any case, the choice is theirs. In every era, there are always people who have strong feelings about politics and resist brands that are not to their liking. They might even call on others to boycott such brands.

Unlike a handful of people's call for the boycott of a specific business, a "yellow economic circle" is a systemic, organised, large-scale boycott operation. Using the "enemy or us" mentality, it seeks to partition our society. Not only will this deepen the divide in society, but it will also deal a heavy blow to the society's core values of tolerance and respect. Over the past fifty years or so, people from different backgrounds have put down roots in Hong Kong not because they have the same political stance or religion, but because we all know that Hong Kong is a place that emphasises respect and tolerance. Under the same roof, we can agree to disagree. Sitting at the same table, we can laugh and talk in mutual respect despite differences in political and religious backgrounds without feeling antagonised. But Hong Kong is becoming a society that treasures only politics but not tolerance. Some people have chosen to live in their echo chamber and prevent to be present in the circles of the opposite camp so as to avoid arguments, which is quite lamentable.

明報社評2019.12.06：打造「顏色經濟圈」 如「另類政治隔離」

香港社會撕裂加深，政治凌駕一切、凡事只問藍黃，彷彿才是「理所當然」。

冰封三尺非一日之寒，香港社會泛政治化，當然不是一時三刻的事，不過反修例風暴確將這一情况推至前所未見的高度。一般而言，「泛政治化」是指本應無關政治的領域，在沒有必要的情况下，把政治相關因素牽扯進來，由此衍生的狀况林林總總，有時是處事不符人情常理，有時則是作出有違相關領域專業的決定。

類似的趨勢，近年在香港也相當明顯，立法會議事堂上，意氣之爭無日無之。今年6月反修例風暴爆發後，泛政治化情况更是變本加厲，並且不斷向社會各領域蔓延。過去數月，不時有人投訴因為政治立場遭排擠，甚至被公司「逼走」、「清洗」；另一邊廂，有人則鼓吹將日常生活每一環節，都化為政治表態平台，衣食住行無不變成政治鬥爭工具。

香港是自由多元社會，每個人光顧什麼商戶、看什麼媒體，都是個人自由，就算背後攙雜了個人成見，也是當事人的選擇。昔日市民閱報，左、中、右報刊任君選擇，即使時移世易，來到網絡資訊年代，情况亦沒有變；光顧超市，有人覺得內地貨價廉物美，有人對外國進口貨更有信心、只光顧某些連鎖集團，也是悉隨尊便。每個年代，總有部分人政治好惡特別強烈，對某些看不順眼的品牌予以抵制，甚至呼籲他人加入杯葛行列。

有別於個別人士針對個別商戶的杯葛，「顏色經濟圈」是一場系統化、組織化的大規模集體杯葛號召，試圖以「敵我邏輯」，強硬將社會切割，這不僅加深了社會撕裂，更將嚴重破壞包容尊重這一社會核心價值。過去大半個世紀，五湖四海不少人均以香港為家，原因不是他們全都有着同一政治立場又或宗教信仰，而是大家都明白，香港是一個強調尊重和包容的地方，同一屋簷下，大家可以和而不同，同桌食飯，就算政治、宗教背景不同，一樣可以有講有笑互相尊重，不會感到扞格，可是當前香港走向的，卻是一個只講政治、沒有包容的社會。部分人為免人際關係起衝突，只求活在同溫層，最好不要在「對家」陣營的生活圈子出沒，這種情况其實相當可悲。

■Glossary

etiquette : the formal rules of correct or polite behaviour in society or among members of a particular profession

partition : to divide sth into parts

lamentable : very disappointing