NGO 英語頻道：When neighbours become caregivers

Yung (pictured), 88, spoke of the anxiety that came with living alone with a chronic illness: "I don't know how to get around, I can't see clearly and I have a poor memory. I don't know how to get to the clinic." On average, it takes 19 and 40 months for a waitlisted senior to use the subsidised home care and residential care services respectively. In 2018 though, about 5,000 seniors passed away while waiting for these services or subsidies, which highlights (強調) just how serious the problem is.

Yung, who has various chronic diseases, needs to visit her doctor regularly. The serious shortage of community carers, however, means she has to go alone. "Thankfully you guys are nice enough to bring me to the doctor, or else I wouldn't know what to do!" Yung said. For her, these services haven't just made a practical difference, but have also brought her peace of mind: "I feel much better now that someone can help me out on the way and help listen for my name when I'm called at the clinic."

Since the scheme's services are based on seniors' needs and schedules, they are more flexible than the government's. They have also greatly improved seniors' quality of life as carers even do things like accompanying seniors to Cantonese opera shows. Since both the carers and seniors live in the same community, the services are much more immediate and can bring the community closer.

The scheme is currently being piloted on Kwai Chung and Kwai Shing East Estates. Aside from family caregivers, youths and younger seniors have also become carers through the scheme. The Concerning Home Care Service Alliance hopes that the government may refer to this scheme to improve its services and that other NGOs may replicate the model and benefit more seniors.

■By Oxfam HK