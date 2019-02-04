NGO 英語頻道：When neighbours become caregivers

【明報專訊】Living independently at home is what many seniors hope for. This, however, requires community care services, which are currently in serious shortage. With long waiting lists and little subsidisation from the government, it's often hard for seniors to access these services. That's why we support the Concerning Home Care Service Alliance (關注家居照顧服務大聯盟) in launching its "service matching" scheme, through which volunteers are recruited to accompany seniors to doctor's visits, clean, cook, etc. Each time, seniors will pay HK$5, and carers will receive a stipend (薪水).
Yung (pictured), 88, spoke of the anxiety that came with living alone with a chronic illness: "I don't know how to get around, I can't see clearly and I have a poor memory. I don't know how to get to the clinic." On average, it takes 19 and 40 months for a waitlisted senior to use the subsidised home care and residential care services respectively. In 2018 though, about 5,000 seniors passed away while waiting for these services or subsidies, which highlights (強調) just how serious the problem is.
Yung, who has various chronic diseases, needs to visit her doctor regularly. The serious shortage of community carers, however, means she has to go alone. "Thankfully you guys are nice enough to bring me to the doctor, or else I wouldn't know what to do!" Yung said. For her, these services haven't just made a practical difference, but have also brought her peace of mind: "I feel much better now that someone can help me out on the way and help listen for my name when I'm called at the clinic."
Since the scheme's services are based on seniors' needs and schedules, they are more flexible than the government's. They have also greatly improved seniors' quality of life as carers even do things like accompanying seniors to Cantonese opera shows. Since both the carers and seniors live in the same community, the services are much more immediate and can bring the community closer.
The scheme is currently being piloted on Kwai Chung and Kwai Shing East Estates. Aside from family caregivers, youths and younger seniors have also become carers through the scheme. The Concerning Home Care Service Alliance hopes that the government may refer to this scheme to improve its services and that other NGOs may replicate the model and benefit more seniors.