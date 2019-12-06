Write on... Knowing André

Directly below us lived Madame LeClerc, an artistic woman with an aristocratic bearing. Each summer she closed up her apartment to travel the world, but during the rest of the year a log fire burned in a monumental marble fireplace in her spacious front room to add the scent of cedar and spruce to the air. Her expertly rendered landscapes of the mountains of the Cévennes and the valleys of Provence hung on her high walls, and in a gold frame on a far wall a very small pencil drawing by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry held pride of place. It was easy to sit before her fire and imagine the rooms as they might have been in an earlier century, a group of gentlemen and ladies dressed in their lace and velvet finery, their faces bathed in candlelight as they listened to a talented performer playing clavier.

One afternoon I was making my way down the stairs when Madame LeClerc stopped me by her door. "Late in the night I see your light on and I think of André," she said in a whimsical way. "Someone told me that he would write at night too, and I've always wondered what he wrote when he was up there?"

The person she was talking about was André Gide, winner of the 1947 Nobel Prize in Literature. I hadn't lived there long before she told me the house seemed to have an uncanny way of attracting writers, and she half-wondered if it had something to do with the spirit of André Gide. Several members of the Gide family had lived just around the corner, and for many years his grandmother had lived in our upstairs apartment. His home was in Normandy, but he had a special attachment to this place and to his grandmother.

Madame LeClerc looked thoughtful. "André knew Oscar Wilde, you know. They travelled together to North Africa, and I've always thought that perhaps André used to bring Oscar Wilde here." She had a twinkle in her eyes as she looked down the ancient stone stairway. The steps were deeply grooved from being trodden on for so many centuries. "The way I remember him, the way I will always remember André, is the way he came rushing down these stairs, flying right past me with his cloak sailing behind him, one hand up keeping his wide-brimmed hat on, his other hand at his side clutching a set of boules. He was on his way to a game of boules in the Esplanade, and at that very moment he looked exactly like Monsieur Aristide Bruant in the Ambassadeurs print by Toulouse-Lautrec. That was André Gide, that's the way I will always remember him."

With her words fresh in my mind, I followed the narrow street to a solid-looking old building next to the Cathedral. Upstairs, on the first floor of what is called l'Ancien Évêché — the Bishop's old palace — there's a small library with a diverse collection of ceramics and an odd assortment of archaeological pieces unearthed in the area. To one side there is a small room containing a number of the books, photos, letters and manuscript pages written by André Gide.

It was an interesting exhibit, but I went away disappointed. Look as I might, nowhere did I find that one thing that would have made my visit there complete: a photo of a man in a cloak looking exactly like Monsieur Aristide Bruant, standing in my apartment with a man looking exactly like Oscar Wilde.

