Editorial : The government's relief measures

The anti-amendment storm has gone on for half a year, and the tourist, retail and catering industries have borne the brunt of it. Citizens are much less willing to spend money outdoors. Many retailers and restaurants had hoped that the high season of Christmas would give a boost to their business. However, judging from the way things develop, one can hardly be optimistic about the business environment. Take the catering industry. December should be the busiest month of the year, with the amount of business 10% to 20% higher than usual. But the industry estimates that business at the upcoming Christmas time will fall by more than 20% from the same period last year.

While the local retail industries are facing a wintry time for business, the foreign situation is also treacherous. US president Donald Trump adopted a tougher stance on the Sino-US trade talks, saying that it was better to reach a deal after the US elections next year. What was unexpected, however, was that the White House signalled the next day that both sides were moving closer to a deal. The trade wars have dealt a heavy blow to the economies of China and the US. Both countries are under pressure to reach a deal in the first phase as soon as possible. Theoretically, Donald Trump needs to strive for some sort of "achievement" for his re-election bid. However, the paradox concerning the trade talks is that China has "stood firm" against several demands of the US, meaning that Trump has little to take home. If the US benefits little from the agreement in the first phase, Trump will be hard-pressed to explain himself in front of his supporters and will also be ridiculed and even harshly criticised by the Democratic Party. The circumstances being such, it is indeed impossible to rule out the possibility of Trump reaching a deal after the elections. It remains highly uncertain whether the US will impose extra sanctions on US$ 150 billion worth of Chinese goods two weeks later. This, of course, is not good news to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong economy is pestered by internal and external troubles. The latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November is down to 38.5. Not only is this figure much lower than the 50 boom-bust line, but it is also the lowest figure since April 2003. Furthermore, the figure is 0.8 lower than last month, marking the most significant rate of the contraction of private corporate activities since the recording of such statistics began more than 20 years ago. Unlike the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the unemployment rate, which are both "lagging figures", the PMI is a forward-looking figure that reflects investment by corporations and willingness to recruit and expand. The latest PMI figure shows that the confidence of local corporations has been further undermined, and they are quite pessimistic about the economic outlook. It is necessary for the government to strengthen the relief measures to ease the pressure on corporations so as to prevent unemployment from worsening markedly.

Relief measures are not intended to turn the economy around but to "lessen the pain". Some scholars estimate that the four rounds of relief measures can offset around one percentage point of the fall in Hong Kong's GDP. Given the fact that over the past years Hong Kong's GDP grew by merely 2 to 3 percentage points every year, slowing the economic recession by one percentage point can be beneficial. For some small businesses, the relief measures can help lower pressure from operating costs and prevent them from laying off staff. The Legislative Council should approve funding for the relief measures as soon as possible to tackle the urgency at hand.

明報社評2019.12.05：聖誕市道未許樂觀 善用儲備紓困濟民

政府推出第4輪紓困措施，涉款40億元。

反修例風暴持續半年，旅遊、零售、飲食業首當其衝，市民外出消費意欲大減，不少商戶食肆原先期望聖誕旺季來臨，可以刺激一下生意，可是觀乎目前走勢，聖誕市道實在未許樂觀。以飲食業為例，12月本是全年最旺月份，生意比平常高出一至兩成，不過業界預計，今年聖誕生意將較去年同期下跌兩成以上。

香港本地消費市道迎來嚴冬，外圍形勢同樣風譎雲詭。中美貿易談判，美國總統特朗普口風轉趨強硬，揚言留待明年美國大選後達成協議更好，未料翌日白宮又有官員放風，談判「進一步接近達成協議」。貿易戰打擊中美經濟，兩國都有壓力盡快達成首階段協議，特朗普為了爭取連任，理論上也需盡快交出「成績」，然而當前貿易談判最弔詭之處，在於中方「企硬」拒絕美方多項要求，特朗普斬獲有限，倘若首階段協議美方得益不多，特朗普很難向支持者交代，更會被民主黨嘲諷狠批，在此情况下，確也不能排除特朗普寧可等到大選後才達成協議。兩周後美方會否如期向1500億美元中國貨額外加徵關稅，仍然充滿懸念。對香港來說，這當然不是好消息。

香港經濟備受內憂外患困擾，最新公布的11月份採購經理指數，下跌至38.5，不僅遠低於50這一枯榮分界線，更是2003年4月以來最低，按月下跌0.8，私人企業活動收縮速度是20年多有紀錄以來最快。有別於本地生產總值（GDP）或失業率等「滯後數據」，PMI屬於前瞻性的調查結果，反映企業投資和招聘擴張意欲，最新PMI數值反映本港企業信心進一步削弱，對經濟前景相當悲觀。政府有必要加強紓困措施，減輕企業壓力，以防失業情况顯著惡化。

紓困措施的作用，本來就不是起死回生，而是設法減輕痛楚。有學者估計，政府4輪紓困措施大約可以抵消本地生產總值1個百分點的下滑，考慮到以往香港每年GDP增長不過2至3個百分點，若能減慢經濟下滑速度1個百分點，亦有一定幫助。對於一些小商戶來說，紓困措施有助減輕經營成本壓力、避免裁員。立法會應盡快通過紓困措施撥款，以濟燃眉之急。

■Glossary

bear the brunt of sth : to receive the main force of sth unpleasant

high season : the time of year when a hotel or tourist area receives most visitors

treacherous : dangerous, especially when seeming safe